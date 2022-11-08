ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

SFGate

CINCINNATI 87, EASTERN KENTUCKY 69

Percentages: FG .406, FT .450. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Robb 3-6, Moreno 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Blanton 1-4, Comer 0-1, Holt 0-1, Ukomadu 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cozart 2, Kapiti 2, Blanton). Turnovers: 11 (Comer 3, Blanton 2, Moreno 2, Ukomadu 2, Jackson,...
CINCINNATI, OH
HOWARD 108, GALLAUDET 56

Percentages: FG .405, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (R.Lewis 2-5, Sawan 1-1, Viena 1-2, Sterken 1-3, Kelly 0-1, Schwall 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 23 (Viena 5, Antsiferov 4, Chung 3, R.Lewis 3, Kelly 2, Brewer, Florio, L.Wood, Mbogo, Schwall, Smith).
WASHINGTON, DC
Oklahoma City 145, N.Y. Knicks 135

Percentages: FG .625, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-31, .548 (Robinson-Earl 3-4, Giddey 2-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Muscala 2-3, Pokusevski 2-4, Dort 2-5, Joe 2-5, Wiggins 1-1, Mann 1-2, Jal.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Dort, Muscala, Pokusevski). Turnovers: 19 (Gilgeous-Alexander 6, Giddey 3, Joe...
DAVIDSON 75, VMI 71

Percentages: FG .491, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Conway 2-6, Felder 2-6, Jackson 1-1, Houser 0-1, Woods 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Conway, Jackson, Nussbaum). Turnovers: 11 (Felder 3, Nussbaum 2, Woods 2, Bradley, Conway, Houser, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Conway 2, Jackson 2, Bradley,...
DAVIDSON, NC
IOWA STATE 80, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 43

Percentages: FG .256, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Woods 3-6, Bettis 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Johnson 0-2, D.Powell 0-3, Elliott 0-3, M.Watson 0-3, Horton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 19 (Woods 5, D.Powell 3, Johnson 3, M.Watson 3, Horton 2, Bettis, Elliott, Filmore).
GREENSBORO, NC
SACRED HEART 88, COLUMBIA 85

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
COLUMBIA, CA
Pullin jumper lifts UC Riverside past Loyola Marymount 81-79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zyon Pullin knocked down a jumper with 1.6 seconds left to lift UC Riverside to an 81-79 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. UC Riverside trailed by 20 points early in second half, but cut that deficit to just five points on two Pullin free throws with 12 minutes left.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SAN JOSE, CA
Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
STANFORD, CA
Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis

Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
MODESTO, CA

