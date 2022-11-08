ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wdrb.com

Longtime high school basketball coach Stan Hardin dies at 84

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Hall of Fame basketball coach has died. Stan Hardin died on Wednesday at the age of 84. He had lung cancer. Hardin led Fairdale to back-to-back state championships in 1990 and 1991, the last boys basketball team in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
channel1450.com

Detmers Signs National Letter of Intent With Louisville

As if there was any doubt in the mind, Parker Detmers made it official on Wednesday as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Louisville next season. The senior talks about his decision and what he has in mind for the Titans this season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus boys basketball routs Louisville; Falcons girls fall to Wildcats

Facing a tough Louisville team on Tuesday night, the Columbus High School boys basketball team took just a 27-23 lead into halftime. Through the first two quarters of play, the game was very evenly matched, but things changed for the better in the third quarter for the Falcons. They exploded,...
COLUMBUS, MS
The Crunch Zone

Bowl Projections 11/8

Louisville Football is bowl eligible and with 3 games remaining it’s time to begin looking at where the experts believe the Cards will be slotted in the bowl picture. Brett McMurphy (Action Network): Sun Bowl (El Paso) vs. Oregon State. Jerry Palm (CBS Sports): Sun Bowl (El Paso) vs....
LOUISVILLE, KY
LSU Reveille

'One Tiger Band family:' Members express love for marching band, community that dates back more than 125 years

Landon Chambliss stood in his purple and gold Tiger Band uniform, clutching his brass trumpet in the Caesars, then Mercedes Benz, Superdome in 2019 where he and 325 other band members lined up in positions they had been practicing for weeks, waiting as the jumbotron counted down the seconds before they took the field before the national championship game between LSU and Clemson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Remaining quiet over the area until we get some moisture from NICHOLE coming in from the southeast later tomorrow night into Thursday. It still looks like areas along and east of I-65 stand the best change at the rain. Meanwhile, a cold front will move in...
LOUISVILLE, KY

