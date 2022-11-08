Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Reveille
LSU men’s basketball: Adam Miller and Murray State trio shine as Tigers scrape by in season opener
LSU’s opening game against Kansas City displayed some of the growing pains that fans expected to see heading into the season. There were times when it seemed like the Tigers were going to allow the game to slip away, but they managed to scrape by 74-63. There were certainly...
LSU Reveille
What the win over Alabama meant for LSU football's 2023 recruiting class
The energy in Baton Rouge and within LSU Tiger fans is at an all-time high after their 32-31, overtime win over Alabama. Brian Kelly has come into the LSU program and exceeded expectations when it comes to redirecting the program. His efforts have been noticed by recruits, as LSU currently...
LSU Reveille
Football Notebook: LSU prepares to possibly clinch SEC West against Arkansas
After a huge win over Alabama, LSU looks to refocus for a road trip to Fayetteville. Brian Kelly took the podium yesterday to talk about the win and getting ready for the next week. Here are some takeaways. Injury Report. Left guard Garrett Dellinger has been on the injury report...
wdrb.com
Longtime high school basketball coach Stan Hardin dies at 84
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Hall of Fame basketball coach has died. Stan Hardin died on Wednesday at the age of 84. He had lung cancer. Hardin led Fairdale to back-to-back state championships in 1990 and 1991, the last boys basketball team in the...
Louisville Comeback Falls Short, Cards Drop Season-Opener vs. Bellarmine
The Cardinals dug themselves an early hole, and Kenny Payne's debut is spoiled by the Knights.
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville basketball: Kaleb Glenn and Curtis Williams are officially Cards
Louisville basketball starts off the Kenny Payne era by signing two four-star wings in the Class of 2023. Wednesday marked the start of Early Signing Period for college hoops, and Louisville basketball has officially locked up the first two signees of the Kenny Payne era. According to Travis Graf of...
channel1450.com
Detmers Signs National Letter of Intent With Louisville
As if there was any doubt in the mind, Parker Detmers made it official on Wednesday as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Louisville next season. The senior talks about his decision and what he has in mind for the Titans this season.
Report: Louisville '23 Commits Kaleb Glenn, Curtis Williams Jr. Sign Letters of Intent
The two small forwards were the only commitment for the Cardinals in the Class of 2023.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus boys basketball routs Louisville; Falcons girls fall to Wildcats
Facing a tough Louisville team on Tuesday night, the Columbus High School boys basketball team took just a 27-23 lead into halftime. Through the first two quarters of play, the game was very evenly matched, but things changed for the better in the third quarter for the Falcons. They exploded,...
The Crunch Zone
Bowl Projections 11/8
Louisville Football is bowl eligible and with 3 games remaining it’s time to begin looking at where the experts believe the Cards will be slotted in the bowl picture. Brett McMurphy (Action Network): Sun Bowl (El Paso) vs. Oregon State. Jerry Palm (CBS Sports): Sun Bowl (El Paso) vs....
Van Lith, Louisville Blow Out Cincinnati in Season Opener
The junior guard for the Cardinals led all scorers with 28 points in their blowout of the Bearcats.
LSU Reveille
LSU School of Music to start new music therapy program after hiring new Endowed Chair of Music Therapy
The LSU School of Music is offering a music therapy program to students for the first time with the assistance of newly hired faculty member Kamille Geist, an associate professor of music therapy. According to Geist, music therapists create music-based strategies to address the health needs of the people they...
Kenny Payne 'Pleased' with Kamari Lands' Early Growth
The true freshman forward was the Cardinals' highest ranked recruit in the Class of 2022.
LSU Reveille
'One Tiger Band family:' Members express love for marching band, community that dates back more than 125 years
Landon Chambliss stood in his purple and gold Tiger Band uniform, clutching his brass trumpet in the Caesars, then Mercedes Benz, Superdome in 2019 where he and 325 other band members lined up in positions they had been practicing for weeks, waiting as the jumbotron counted down the seconds before they took the field before the national championship game between LSU and Clemson.
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Remaining quiet over the area until we get some moisture from NICHOLE coming in from the southeast later tomorrow night into Thursday. It still looks like areas along and east of I-65 stand the best change at the rain. Meanwhile, a cold front will move in...
wdrb.com
Pro-life, pro-choice supporters seeing 'ugly behavior' days leading up to Amendment 2 vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passions are running high just days before the 2022 midterm elections as Kentucky voters are deciding on a constitutional amendment in the state centered on abortion. Political signs lining streets have become a hallmark of election season, and this year is no different. As Election Day...
WLKY.com
Louisville to see several new faces on the judges' bench following midterm elections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 midterms saw 16 contested races on the ballot for judicial elections in Jefferson County. Results show that women dominated this year for the Circuit, District, and Appellate courts. Some of the races that garnered attention include the Circuit Court 4th division seat won by...
