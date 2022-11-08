Read full article on original website
BBC
Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Great Britain lose to Kazakhstan after Katie Boulter & Harriet Dart defeats
Great Britain's uphill task at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals became even harder after they lost their opening tie against Kazakhstan 2-1 in Glasgow. Katie Boulter was unable to rise to the occasion like she has so often, losing the first match to Yulia Putintseva. Harriet Dart, Britain's top...
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova believes 'time is running out' for Osaka to return to the top of tennis
Naomi Osaka's last grand slam triumph came in Australia in 2021 and Navratilova is unsure if she can make it back there. Since winning her last grand slam Osaka not only struggled with winning grand slams but also playing consistent and good tennis. The 25-year-old is far away from her best form and Navratilova is unsure whether she will make it back again explaining that she needs to fully focus on tennis if she wants to:
Yardbarker
Coco Gauff catches heavy criticism for behavior at WTA Finals
Coco Gauff is one of the most likeable players on the WTA Tour, but during the 2022 WTA Finals, she didn't notice a young fan that waited for an autograph and she was heavily criticized on social media by the mother of the fan. Due to her lack of success...
wtatennis.com
Champions Corner: Garcia is enjoying the moment, but focused on the future
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Caroline Garcia wasn't exactly bursting with confidence when she touched down in Texas ahead of the WTA Finals. But 10 days later, the 29-year-old Frenchwoman had her arms wrapped around the WTA Finals trophy after putting on a serving clinic to hold off Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(4), 6-4 to win the biggest title of her career.
tennisuptodate.com
Evert already looking forward to 2023 WTA season: “Just think if Kenin, Brady, Osaka, Andreescu and Kerber get back to their top form
Chris Evert is excited about the 2023 WTA season with so many great players gearing up for bounce-back years after this one. The 2022 season saw many great moments but it also saw many excellent players struggle with their tennis and all of them will be looking for a bounce-back season next year. Chris Evert, who pays close attention to tennis daily, is excited about the prospect of grand slam champions Osaka, Kenin, Andreescu, Kerber and others returning to their best.
tennisuptodate.com
Pegula withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals: "Really upset I couldn't represent the USA"
Jessica Pegula has pulled out of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals following a very poor performance at the WTA Finals. Pegula was supposed to fly to Scotland in order to represent the US in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow. She won't because she withdrew from the event after playing a lot of tennis in the past few days at the WTA Finals.
golfmagic.com
Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"
It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
tennisuptodate.com
Leylah Fernandez takes only 45 minutes to double bagel Trevisan securing Canada's win over Italy
Leylah Fernandez made a splash return to tennis at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow beating Trevisan 6-0 6-0. The Italian defeated Fernandez at Roland Garros in a match that saw the Canadian play with an ankle injury. She exacted her revenge in major fashion here utterly trashing Trevisan. There is not much to say about this 45-minute match because it was just a landslide.
Caroline Garcia wins biggest title of her career at WTA Finals with victory over Aryna Sabalenka
Caroline Garcia capped off a remarkable six-month period in her tennis career as she won the WTA Finals with a 7-6 6-4 victory against Aryna Sabalenka in Fort Worth, Texas.
atptour.com
'Fantastic,' Fognini Says Of Milan
The Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals spotlights the best 21-and-under tennis players in the world. Popular 35-year-old Italian Fabio Fognini might be more than a decade removed from that classification, but he was thrilled to be at the Allianz Cloud on Tuesday with wife, WTA legend Flavia Pennetta. “It’s...
golfmagic.com
Xander Schauffele deals LIV Golf a big blow as he remains on PGA Tour
Sports reporter Brian Wacker has confirmed PGA Tour star Xander Schauffele will NOT be joining LIV Golf, despite a rumour going round on social media suggesting otherwise this week. Wacker, who writes for the New York Post, took to Twitter to clear up where Schauffele's allegiance really lies heading into...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 United Cup Entry List including Tsitsipas and Sakkari as top seeds, Nadal, Swiatek, Fritz, Pegula and Kyrgios
The entry list has been confirmed for the United Cup, the successor to the Hopman Cup which will take place between Thursday 29 December - Sunday 8 January 2023 in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. It will be led by Team Greece who have top 10 forerunners in both the ATP...
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia puts on magnificent performance to defeat Aryna Sabalenka and capture WTA Finals title
The resurgent Caroline Garcia ended her 2022 season on a high note, defeating Aryna Sabalenka to claim her maiden WTA Finals trophy on Monday night. Garcia was splendid in her 7-6(4) 6-4 victory, displaying a mixture of both offensive and defensive tennis to capture her 11th career WTA title. After a slow start to the season, Garcia rediscovered her form this summer, winning the WTA1000 title in Cincinnati and becoming one of the most in-form players on tour.
wtatennis.com
A fitting end to an impressive season for Kudermetova
It wasn’t long after Veronika Kudermetova won the WTA Finals championship with partner Elise Mertens that she declared she was heading on vacation. Perhaps no other player is more worthy of a long holiday break than Kudermetova. Monday night’s win was a fitting ending for a player who made...
atptour.com
Nadal Ready To Roll At Nitto ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal has hit the ground running in Turin. The legendary Spaniard practised on Wednesday at the Pala Alpitour ahead of the Nitto ATP Finals with first-time qualifier Taylor Fritz of the United States. Nadal is a 17-time qualifier for the season finale. The 36-year-old, who will pursue his first...
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs suggests serve and forehand improvement needed by Coco Gauff in off season
Former player Rennae Stubbs suggested that Coco Gauff needs to improve her forehand and serve for next season. Coco Gauuf had a very poor showing at the WTA Finals going 0-6 both in singles and doubles leaving her visibly frustrated. Manny tennis analysts pointed out that Gauff looked unconfident in her forehand particularly with Tracy Austin explaining that she was actively avoiding it.
Croatia World Cup Preview: Midfield Still Powers ’18 Runner-Up
Croatia fell one win short of a historic World Cup triumph in Russia, but it’s back in Qatar led by some familiar faces who aren’t done just yet.
Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev set to return to the court in December
Alexander Zverev has announced that he is set to return to competitive action on the tennis court in December as he is due to take part in the exhibition tournament, the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, followed by the World Tennis Cup in Dubai just over a week later.
tennisuptodate.com
"That says that you had a great season, so I'm excited" - Nadal looks forward to ending season with ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal explained upon arriving in Turin that being there meant he had a great season and he truly had a great one. The Spaniard opened it with a historic comeback win over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final. Then he followed it up with some more wins losing his first match of the year in the Indian Wells final. He had a strong clay season winning the Roland Garros and making the Wimbledon semi-final before pulling out with injury.
Yardbarker
2023 United Cup ATP & WTA Entry List - Nadal, Swiatek, Kyrgios & more
The inaugural United Cup will take place at the start of the 2023 season and its entry list is already known with some of the brightest stars from the ATP & WTA Tours. Some of the world's top athletes will compete in the United Cup, a mixed tournament, from December 29 through January 8 in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney. The United Cup offers up to 500 ATP & WTA Rankings points and $15 million in prize money. The first 16 participating countries are known with two more joining later on.
