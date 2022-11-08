ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well

Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity

Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
WISCONSIN STATE
Deadline

What Is Mastodon, The Social Media Refuge For Many Ex-Twitter Users?

With the upheaval continuing at Twitter, the emerging alternative social network Mastodon has attracted a lot of former Twitter users. Even before Elon Musk followed through with his proposed $44 billion takeover of Twitter, the 16-year-old social network’s user base was on the alert. When Musk finally closed the deal after spending months trying to fight it, his arrival at the helm has been followed by a non-stop series of provocations. He has fired half of Twitter’s workforce; shared a conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Polosi; jousted with account holders like Stephen King,...
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Axios

Twitter to permanently ban impersonators, Musk says

Elon Musk announced Sunday "Twitter accounts engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended without warning," going forward. Why it matters: Musk said before he took over Twitter he'd "reverse the permanent ban" on former President Trump, arguing that permanent suspensions on the microblogging site "should be extremely rare."
CBS Minnesota

Musk ends Twitter work-from-home policy, citing "difficult times"

New Twitter owner, Elon Musk, sent his first email to employees late Wednesday to alert them of the social media company's new rules: Working from home will no longer be permitted, with staffers expected to be in the office at least 40 hours a week.Musk — who titled his email "difficult times ahead" — also said he wanted to prepare employees for challenges amid a "dire" economic outlook, which he said will especially impact an advertising-dependent business like Twitter, according to the companywide email, which was viewed by CBS MoneyWatch. "The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to...
PC Magazine

Twitter's Top Security Officer Quits As Changes Rock Platform

After carrying out mass layoffs last week, Twitter is also losing the company’s chief information security officer, who has decided to quit. On Thursday, Twitter’s CISO Lea Kisner announced her departure from the social media platform, which has been undergoing major changes under its new owner, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy