Ex-Twitter engineer says he quit years ago after refusing to help sell identifiable user data, worries Elon Musk will 'do far worse things with data'
An ex-Twitter engineer said he left the company after being asked to help sell identifiable user data. He called it "the most unethical thing" he was asked to build while at Twitter from 2015-2017. Steve Krenzel predicted Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, "will do far worse things" with data. A...
Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well
Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk put his foot down on Twitter's $8 blue tick fee, telling users they can keep complaining but the price won't change
Elon Musk said Twitter will introduce an $8 verification fee, no matter how much users complain. Musk has drawn criticism for plans to charge users to be verified on the site. He also dismissed fears that charging for verification could lead to a rise of misinformation. Elon Musk has doubled...
TechSpot
World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it
A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With Aftermath
One of the infamous art teacher's notorious images, with a child's face [since covered,] debuted on a separate inappropriate Instagram page.(@officialnaughynaughty/Instagram) Following the initial, controversial break of this newsworthy event, facts and opinions have snowballed this story into something bigger than it needed to become.
Elon Musk wistfully shared a meme on Twitter with an image of a Nazi soldier carrying messenger pigeons
Elon Musk shared a meme to Twitter on Monday that included a photo of a Nazi soldier. "How times have changed," the billionaire wrote above the edited photo which showed notification bubbles near a box of messenger pigeons. Twitter's new billionaire owner Elon Musk shared a meme to the social...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
'Elon Musk Wanted to Buy My ElonJet Twitter Account—I've Named My Price'
In November, 2021, I received a private message from Elon Musk on Twitter, asking me to take down my Twitter account. The account, ElonJet, tracks the whereabouts of Musk's private jet. It currently has almost 500k followers. Musk offered me $5k to take it down, but for the amount of...
What Is Mastodon, The Social Media Refuge For Many Ex-Twitter Users?
With the upheaval continuing at Twitter, the emerging alternative social network Mastodon has attracted a lot of former Twitter users. Even before Elon Musk followed through with his proposed $44 billion takeover of Twitter, the 16-year-old social network’s user base was on the alert. When Musk finally closed the deal after spending months trying to fight it, his arrival at the helm has been followed by a non-stop series of provocations. He has fired half of Twitter’s workforce; shared a conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Polosi; jousted with account holders like Stephen King,...
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
I made a viral 'New Twitter' for people who want to leave over Elon Musk's plans. Within 35 hours, the hate speech forced me to shut it down.
Dagmar der Weduwen created an alternative to Twitter using a Google Doc. It was fun at first, but within 35 hours it was derailed by hateful content.
Thousands Have Joined Mastodon Since Twitter Changed Hands. Its Founder Has a Vision for Democratizing Social Media
Founder Eugen Rochko says the recent influx of users following Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has been a vindication
Twitter to permanently ban impersonators, Musk says
Elon Musk announced Sunday "Twitter accounts engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended without warning," going forward. Why it matters: Musk said before he took over Twitter he'd "reverse the permanent ban" on former President Trump, arguing that permanent suspensions on the microblogging site "should be extremely rare."
Twitter adds gray ‘official’ mark to some major verified accounts
Twitter has begun adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform’s verification system.
Musk ends Twitter work-from-home policy, citing "difficult times"
New Twitter owner, Elon Musk, sent his first email to employees late Wednesday to alert them of the social media company's new rules: Working from home will no longer be permitted, with staffers expected to be in the office at least 40 hours a week.Musk — who titled his email "difficult times ahead" — also said he wanted to prepare employees for challenges amid a "dire" economic outlook, which he said will especially impact an advertising-dependent business like Twitter, according to the companywide email, which was viewed by CBS MoneyWatch. "The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to...
Lauren Boebert 'Before and After' Election Night Photos Set Internet Ablaze
Contrasting pictures from Lauren Boebert's election party have begun to circulate on Twitter as Colorado citizens' votes are counted. Republican candidate Boebert is facing the Democrats' Adam Frisch to be a Colorado representative in a race that has proven to be closer than expected. Keith Edwards, who is a Democratic...
How to Get Twitter Blue Check Mark as Elon Musk Rolls Out New Plan
Those with blue tick accounts will lose their verification if they refuse to pay a $7.99 subscription fee.
PC Magazine
Twitter's Top Security Officer Quits As Changes Rock Platform
After carrying out mass layoffs last week, Twitter is also losing the company’s chief information security officer, who has decided to quit. On Thursday, Twitter’s CISO Lea Kisner announced her departure from the social media platform, which has been undergoing major changes under its new owner, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
