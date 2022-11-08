ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU handles its business, again, with dominant road win at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY. (Noles247) - Florida State went to New York on a business trip. Seminoles wide receivers bullied defensive backs, their defensive front dominated, quarterback Jordan Travis was nearly perfect passing the ball, and FSU was able to clear the bench for its third game in a row. Business was...
Bohler helps Florida A&M hold off Alabama State 21-14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kendall Bohler blocked a potential game-winning field goal, scooped up the ball and raced 51 yards for a touchdown as time expired and Florida A&M survived a wild finish to beat Alabama State 21-14 on Saturday. The Rattlers were up 15-14 when John Jayden lined...
Training the next generation of tracking dogs

Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST. On this busy election Tuesday, one local...
Hundreds gather for Tallahassee Veteran’s Day Parade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Tallahassee residents lined Monroe Street on Friday for the Veteran’s Day Parade in honor of their fellow service members or to pay their respects. The parade began at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Tennessee Street and made its way down to...
“Operation Thank You” kicks off Veterans Day celebrations

Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday will bring partly sunny skies with high temperatures near 80. A cold front will move through the area tonight, ushering in added cloud cover this evening and the chance for isolated showers tonight. The cold front will leave behind sunny skies and cool temperatures for...
