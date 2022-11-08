Read full article on original website
WCTV
FSU handles its business, again, with dominant road win at Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY. (Noles247) - Florida State went to New York on a business trip. Seminoles wide receivers bullied defensive backs, their defensive front dominated, quarterback Jordan Travis was nearly perfect passing the ball, and FSU was able to clear the bench for its third game in a row. Business was...
WCTV
Bohler helps Florida A&M hold off Alabama State 21-14
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kendall Bohler blocked a potential game-winning field goal, scooped up the ball and raced 51 yards for a touchdown as time expired and Florida A&M survived a wild finish to beat Alabama State 21-14 on Saturday. The Rattlers were up 15-14 when John Jayden lined...
WCTV
Training the next generation of tracking dogs
Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST. On this busy election Tuesday, one local...
WCTV
Hundreds gather for Tallahassee Veteran’s Day Parade
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Tallahassee residents lined Monroe Street on Friday for the Veteran’s Day Parade in honor of their fellow service members or to pay their respects. The parade began at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Tennessee Street and made its way down to...
WCTV
“Operation Thank You” kicks off Veterans Day celebrations
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday will bring partly sunny skies with high temperatures near 80. A cold front will move through the area tonight, ushering in added cloud cover this evening and the chance for isolated showers tonight. The cold front will leave behind sunny skies and cool temperatures for...
WCTV
Shell Point Beach residents prepare homes for Tropical Storm Nicole impacts
SHELL POINT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County residents prepared their homes, moved their cars from the coast and stocked up with supplies Thursday to prepare for impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole. Anne Henson and her family were moving their cars up to Crawfordville in the afternoon stocking her hurricane...
WCTV
Jefferson Co. leaders call for investigation of possible misuse of funds by Clerk
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County commissioners are asking Second Judicial Circuit State Attorney Jack Campbell to investigate possible misuse of funds by Clerk of the Courts Kirk Reams. County Attorney Heather Encinosa made the request to Campbell in a November 4 letter sent on behalf of the board...
