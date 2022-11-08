Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita Eagle
Georgia Remains on Top Latest AP Top 25
Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach. The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Christopher Smith Talks Defense’s Performance Against Mississippi State
Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach. The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second...
Comments / 0