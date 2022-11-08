ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State men's basketball stunned by Stetson in season opener

 5 days ago
Luke Brown scored 27 points on 7-for-11 shooting from 3-point range and Stetson beat Florida State 83-74 in a season opener. The Hatters led most of the way including the entire second half. Brown's 3-pointer with 11:48 before halftime made it 14-12 in favor of Stetson and they led for the remainder.

The Seminoles used a 17-7 run to draw within 3 on layups by Jalen Warley and Mills with 4:44 left, but Alvin Tumblin threw down a dunk for a 70-66 lead and closed the door on FSU. Matthew Cleveland led Florida State with 16 points.

The Seminoles return to action on Friday when they travel to Orlando to face UCF.

