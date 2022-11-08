College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts

Read full article on original website
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops provides further context to comments about coaching changes for Kentucky
Mark Stoops and Kentucky suffered a massively disappointing loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday in Lexington, falling 24-21 at Kroger Field. It ended a 26-game SEC losing streak for the Commodores. The Wildcats entered the game ranked 24th in the College Football Playoff rankings. After starting the year 4-0, they have...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops' worst loss? Kentucky head coach getting blasted after home upset against Vanderbilt
Mark Stoops and Kentucky entered Saturday as the No. 24 team in the College Football Playoff standings. The Wildcats welcomed Vanderbilt, a team they had beaten 6 times in a row, to Kroger Field. The Commodores hadn’t won an SEC game in 26 attempts. That streak is now over...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
WLWT 5
2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball
While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
fox56news.com
Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
Memphis mother responds to video showing daughter being attacked, called racial slurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shocking video shows a confrontation at the University of Kentucky between two students that led to felony charges. The victim in this video is from Memphis. Kylah Spring, a freshman at the school, was simply too shaken by everything to speak, but her mother spoke with FOX13 by phone.
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
Fox 19
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 2019 Beechwood High School grad is at the center of a viral social media video that allegedly shows her assaulting a fellow University of Kentucky student while calling her racial slurs. Sophia Rosing, 22, of Fort Mitchell, is a current student at UK, according to...
WKYT 27
Drone video of Estill County wildfire
EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Tuesday morning. WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region. Updated: 8 hours ago. Estill County is under a state of emergency because of...
Major discount retail store chain opens another location in Kentucky
If you're looking for a fun and affordable place to shop for the holidays, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail store chain recently opened another store location in Kentucky. Read on to learn more.
yr.media
Opinion: U of Kentucky Can’t Keep This Up
A University of Kentucky student, who seemed to be intoxicated, was arrested early Sunday due to uttering racial slurs and physically assaulting two Black students, among other things, in an on-campus dorm. It was captured on video that went viral. While she was arrested, I still worry about the overall standard at the university when it comes to diversity and inclusion.
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Lexington murder case has been arrested. Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr. Late on the night of Friday,...
WTVQ
List of school closures for sickness growing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The list of Central Kentucky schools closing for a rise in sickness is growing. Berea Community Schools will be out the remainder of the week due to an “overwhelming” number of flu and strep cases among students and staff, according to the Richmond Register. Superintendent Diane Hatchett said in a letter to parents on Wednesday the school will undergo cleaning while students and staff are out, but added that the high school’s playoff football game set for Friday is still on.
Petition Started As Suspect In Rogers Disappearance Brooks Houck Reportedly Trying To Open Day Care
October 31, 2022 (Bardstow, KY) by Staff Reporters. It is being reported that the number one suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers has purchased the former Peoples Church in Bardstown with plans to open a Day Care. The initial reaction from Nelson Countians is shock and outrage.
fox56news.com
2 Lexington hotels robbed, investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a person of interest in a pair of hotel robberies. At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers gathered at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway to investigate a reported robbery. According to the police, an employee was held at gunpoint and handed a note demanding money by an unidentified man.
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tony Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
