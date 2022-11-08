Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Almost 600 PG&E customers are without power east of Redding Sunday
REDDING, Calif. - 588 PG&E customers are without power east of Redding, in the Millville area on Sunday according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at about 10:48 a.m., and the estimated restoration time is 5:45 p.m. PG&E is currently investigating the cause...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department extinguishes mobile home fire on Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they have extinguished a mobile home fire at 17826 Apollo Ln. in Redding on Saturday. Redding Fire responded to a reported bedroom fire, and when they arrived at around 2:08 a.m., they said that they saw a fully involved fire. Firefighters...
actionnewsnow.com
Northbound I-5 reopens in Shasta County, trucks screened for chains
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. UPDATE 1 P.M. - Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened to vehicles heading north at the Fawndale exit, according to Caltrans. Caltrans said the winter weather conditions and multiple spin-outs closed the interstate Tuesday morning. Just before 1 p.m., Caltrans said northbound Interstate 5 reopened to vehicles. All...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for recklessly starting the Saddle Fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with starting the Saddle Fire on Oct. 26 in the Happy Valley area, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. CAL FIRE said it arrested Renee James, 25, on Wednesday after the Saddle Fire burned more than three acres and destroyed a travel trailer near Saddle Trail Road and Blue Horse Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Family escapes early-morning house fire in West Redding
WEST REDDING, Calif. - A home west of Redding was damaged by fire Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Olney Park Lane near Serene Drive in the Centerville area. CAL FIRE said the flames were contained to the attached garage of the home. No one was...
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted felon arrested after probation search in City of Shasta Lake Friday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a convicted felon was arrested after a probation search revealed weapons and drug paraphernalia on Friday in the City of Shasta Lake. Deputies say that at about 10 a.m., they conducted the search at the home of Benjamin...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM campgrounds to close in northeast California
SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will be closing several campgrounds and recreation sites for the winter this Monday. Starting Nov. 14, the North Eagle Lake Campground and Hobo Camp Day Use Area in Lassen County, and the Pit River Campground near Fall River Mills in eastern Shasta County will close for the season.
actionnewsnow.com
North State Symphony returns with 2nd Masterworks concert
CHICO, Calif. - The North State Symphony returns to the stage this weekend with the second of its Masterworks concerts planned for this season. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Cascade Theatre in Redding. On Sunday, the performance will take place at the Laxson Auditorium...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding police arrest man suspected of robbing and beating an elderly man in Redding Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested on Saturday after a home invasion on Friday in Redding. Officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 2400 block of Hilltop Drive. When they arrived on scene, police say that the 76-year-old victim had multiple injuries to his head, face and upper body, and his keys, wallet and phone had been stolen.
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 sniffs out nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A K-9 sniffed out about 50 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Siskiyou County on Thursday. The Mt. Shasta Police Department said an officer pulled over a vehicle near the Weed rest stop. During the stop, K-9 Artie sniffed the vehicle and alerted his...
actionnewsnow.com
Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
tourcounsel.com
Burney Falls in Redding, California (with Map & Photos)
President Theodore Roosevelt Jr. dubbed Burney Falls, a 113- foot waterfall in Northern California's McArthur-Burney Falls State Park, the "eighth wonder of the world." When you see that it pumps 379 million liters of water a day, you understand why. In addition, it is also easy to get to it....
actionnewsnow.com
2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
mahoningmatters.com
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
actionnewsnow.com
Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
kymkemp.com
Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
actionnewsnow.com
Stabbing suspect held to answer murder charge
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A murder suspect was held to answer charges in the stabbing death of Jasmyne Glasper. The Shasta County District Attorney’s said 27-year-old Elijah Potillor was held to answer for the murder of Glasper on April 14 at a home in the City of Shasta Lake.
krcrtv.com
Sneak peek inside the new Costco coming to Redding
REDDING. Calif. — As you prepare for the holiday season, you might get a new place to buy your turkeys this year as the grand opening for the new Costco in Redding is around the corner. This Costco is 152,000 square feet, which is 30,000 square feet larger than...
krcrtv.com
Three people arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Bible camp during snowstorm
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), three people were arrested for allegedly burglarizing the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp during Tuesday evening's snowstorm. The Sheriff's Office received a report from employees of the bible camp just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. According to the employees,...
actionnewsnow.com
Parents arrested after baby overdoses on fentanyl in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 1:40 PM UPDATE - Two parents were taken into custody by the Redding Police Department on Tuesday night after their 1-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl at their home. According to Redding Police, officers responded to a call from 41-year-old Candice Youngblood of Redding, who told authorities that her...
