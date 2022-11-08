ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunsmuir, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Almost 600 PG&E customers are without power east of Redding Sunday

REDDING, Calif. - 588 PG&E customers are without power east of Redding, in the Millville area on Sunday according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at about 10:48 a.m., and the estimated restoration time is 5:45 p.m. PG&E is currently investigating the cause...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire Department extinguishes mobile home fire on Saturday

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they have extinguished a mobile home fire at 17826 Apollo Ln. in Redding on Saturday. Redding Fire responded to a reported bedroom fire, and when they arrived at around 2:08 a.m., they said that they saw a fully involved fire. Firefighters...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Northbound I-5 reopens in Shasta County, trucks screened for chains

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. UPDATE 1 P.M. - Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened to vehicles heading north at the Fawndale exit, according to Caltrans. Caltrans said the winter weather conditions and multiple spin-outs closed the interstate Tuesday morning. Just before 1 p.m., Caltrans said northbound Interstate 5 reopened to vehicles. All...
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested for recklessly starting the Saddle Fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with starting the Saddle Fire on Oct. 26 in the Happy Valley area, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. CAL FIRE said it arrested Renee James, 25, on Wednesday after the Saddle Fire burned more than three acres and destroyed a travel trailer near Saddle Trail Road and Blue Horse Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Family escapes early-morning house fire in West Redding

WEST REDDING, Calif. - A home west of Redding was damaged by fire Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Olney Park Lane near Serene Drive in the Centerville area. CAL FIRE said the flames were contained to the attached garage of the home. No one was...
REDDING, CA
KOLO TV Reno

BLM campgrounds to close in northeast California

SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will be closing several campgrounds and recreation sites for the winter this Monday. Starting Nov. 14, the North Eagle Lake Campground and Hobo Camp Day Use Area in Lassen County, and the Pit River Campground near Fall River Mills in eastern Shasta County will close for the season.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

North State Symphony returns with 2nd Masterworks concert

CHICO, Calif. - The North State Symphony returns to the stage this weekend with the second of its Masterworks concerts planned for this season. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Cascade Theatre in Redding. On Sunday, the performance will take place at the Laxson Auditorium...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding police arrest man suspected of robbing and beating an elderly man in Redding Friday

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested on Saturday after a home invasion on Friday in Redding. Officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 2400 block of Hilltop Drive. When they arrived on scene, police say that the 76-year-old victim had multiple injuries to his head, face and upper body, and his keys, wallet and phone had been stolen.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

K-9 sniffs out nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl

MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A K-9 sniffed out about 50 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Siskiyou County on Thursday. The Mt. Shasta Police Department said an officer pulled over a vehicle near the Weed rest stop. During the stop, K-9 Artie sniffed the vehicle and alerted his...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
tourcounsel.com

Burney Falls in Redding, California (with Map & Photos)

President Theodore Roosevelt Jr. dubbed Burney Falls, a 113- foot waterfall in Northern California's McArthur-Burney Falls State Park, the "eighth wonder of the world." When you see that it pumps 379 million liters of water a day, you understand why. In addition, it is also easy to get to it....
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
mahoningmatters.com

Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
OREGON STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
kymkemp.com

Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage

Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stabbing suspect held to answer murder charge

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A murder suspect was held to answer charges in the stabbing death of Jasmyne Glasper. The Shasta County District Attorney’s said 27-year-old Elijah Potillor was held to answer for the murder of Glasper on April 14 at a home in the City of Shasta Lake.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Sneak peek inside the new Costco coming to Redding

REDDING. Calif. — As you prepare for the holiday season, you might get a new place to buy your turkeys this year as the grand opening for the new Costco in Redding is around the corner. This Costco is 152,000 square feet, which is 30,000 square feet larger than...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Parents arrested after baby overdoses on fentanyl in Redding

REDDING, Calif. 1:40 PM UPDATE - Two parents were taken into custody by the Redding Police Department on Tuesday night after their 1-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl at their home. According to Redding Police, officers responded to a call from 41-year-old Candice Youngblood of Redding, who told authorities that her...
REDDING, CA

