NEWS10 ABC
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for scores of voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been...
Gen Z heads to the polls in large numbers to vote blue
Voters between the age of 18 and 29 showed up in record numbers in the midterm election, preliminary data shows.
NEWS10 ABC
Notable uncalled House races include Boebert, Katie Porter
WASHINGTON (AP) — The new U.S. House majority is still undetermined, but one thing is clear: The majority party’s margin will be narrow. With a number of races closer than expected, here is a look at some notable contests that had not yet been called by Thursday night.
GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement will backfire
Former President Trump is plowing ahead with his 2024 campaign launch next week despite the pleas of even some of his closest advisers, who point to risks for both Trump and the Republican Party as a whole. For Trump, a formal declaration of his candidacy would cut off support from the Republican National Committee (RNC) […]
US midterm elections: Democrats retain control of Senate as House race still undecided – live
Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer hail achievement after Nevada victory as Georgia Senate heads to runoff
NEWS10 ABC
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents...
NEWS10 ABC
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
Metro Detroiters respond to court order blocking student debt forgiveness
If you’ve applied for student loan relief recently on www.studentaid.gov, you’ve probably seen a memo stating the program is blocked right now due to recent court orders.
NEWS10 ABC
Droughts, rising seas put Cuba’s agriculture under threat
BATABANO, Cuba (AP) — Yordán Díaz Gonzales pulled weeds from his fields with a tractor until Cuba’s summer rainy season turned them into foot-deep red mud. Now it takes five farmhands to tend to Díaz’s crop. That shrinks Diaz’s profit margin and lowers Cuba‘s agricultural productivity, already burdened by a U.S. embargo and an unproductive state-controlled economy.
NEWS10 ABC
Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle
PERCE, Quebec (AP) — On Quebec’s Bonaventure Island, the ghosts of human habitation from years past and the birds that breed there now in extraordinary numbers tell the same story: of lives lived hard in a place of fairy-tale beauty. You see this from the tender ages on...
