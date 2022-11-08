Read full article on original website
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan blasts Trump's continued influence within the GOP after the party's midterm election performance: 'I'm tired of losing'
"I think it's basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race, and it's like three strikes, you're out," he said on CNN.
US midterm elections: Democrats retain control of Senate as House race still undecided – live
Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer hail achievement after Nevada victory as Georgia Senate heads to runoff
WTNH.com
Justices cheered at conservative group’s anniversary dinner
WASHINGTON (AP) — Four of the five Supreme Court justices who overturned the constitutional right to abortion showed up at the conservative Federalist Society’s black-tie dinner marking its 40th anniversary. Justice Samuel Alito got a long, loud ovation Thursday night from a crowd of 2,000 people, most in...
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It’s half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from...
Anti-government protest held in Albania over rising costs
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters on Saturday protested the country’s cost-of-living crisis, blaming it on the center-left government. Opposition supporters gathered in front of the main government building, shouting that Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling Socialist Party should resign. The protest was...
