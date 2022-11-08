Read full article on original website
Rivalry renewed: Siena surges to Albany Cup win
The rivalry between Siena and UAlbany men's basketball was renewed on Saturday night, as the Albany Cup game returned on the floor of MVP Arena.
Niskayuna claims first-ever section title, topping Averill Park in Class A championship game
The Niskayuna football team has not looked like a program playing in it's first playoff tournament in 12 years
Cambridge/Salem beats Chatham to win Class D title
The Cambridge Salem football team might have started slow, but finished strong in the Class D super bowl defeating No. 2 Chatham 36-21 Saturday afternoon.
Lake George wins 2022 Class C Super Bowl
In their first season as combined schools Lake George Warrensburg North Warren defeated Schuylerville 20-7 to win the Class C section 2 championship Friday night.
CBA repeats as Class AA champs, knocking off Shen
The Christian Brothers Academy football team has been on a mission this season - a mission to repeat as Section II, Class AA champions after defeating Shenendehowa in last year's Super Bowl.
The Upside: Schoharie High teen wins bricklayer competition
A Schoharie High School senior earned the title of "Fastest Brick Layer" at Capital Region BOCES.
Lake George, Warrensburg, North Warren wins Class C Section 2 title game over Schuylerville
Structure fire in Troy
A structure fire has been reported on 4th and State in Troy. The fire has reportedly gone through the roof of the four-story building.
Shots fired in Troy
Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
Guilderland not allowing sign at new Herbie’s location, owner says
Herbie’s Burgers is planning to open its third location in Guilderland on November 17. Owner Nicholas Warchol commissioned local artist Frank Smith to paint the sign on the building, but Warchol tells NEWS10 that the Town of Guilderland is not allowing the sign.
Unity House kicking off annual holiday program
The Unity House will be kicking off its annual Children's Holiday Program on Monday.
Local veterans honored in Green Island
Local veterans were honored on Thursday by Green Island Union Free School District students.
Saratoga Coffee Traders opening new location in Schenectady
Saratoga Coffee Traders, a coffee shop located at 447 Broadway in Saratoga Springs, is opening a new location in Schenectady. Owner Scott Swedish said the new spot will be on Jay Street across from the Whistling Kettle.
Victorian Streetwalk returns to Saratoga Springs
Next month, Saratoga Springs is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.
Grand opening set for new Glens Falls lunch spot
For the last several months, work has been underway at 15-25 Park St. The building across from the Park Theater has undergone intense renovations, and next weekend will reopen - presenting downtown Glens Falls with a new lunch spot and market, produced by one of the families most heavily involved with the city's business landscape.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 11-13
The weekend is almost here! From music to races to Saratoga Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on November 11, 12, and 13.
11/12/2022: Rain ends, chilly days ahead
The rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole has pretty much passed us by! As expected, the Catskills were the big "winners" with over 3 inches of rain recorded at Tannersville. Many others picked up 1-2 inches.
Hens allowed to reside in Rotterdam
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – Egg laying fowl now allowed to reside in the town of Rotterdam. Why did the hen cross the road? Well, to get to Rotterdam, her new welcoming home. November 9, the Town Board unanimously approved an ordinance that would allow residents to have up to six egg-laying hens on a property of 9,000 ft or more. Roosters need not apply; they are not allowed.
Sidewalk Warriors Troy proves aid for those in need
Every Thursday volunteers from Sidewalk Warriors Troy provide meals and essential items to those experiencing homelessness or food insecurity.
Local nonprofit accepting donations for children
Things of my Very Own is asking for donations for its 2022 Sponsor-a-Child Program. You can help out by making a monetary donation or picking up a Wish Tag from various locations.
