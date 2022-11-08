ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – Egg laying fowl now allowed to reside in the town of Rotterdam. Why did the hen cross the road? Well, to get to Rotterdam, her new welcoming home. November 9, the Town Board unanimously approved an ordinance that would allow residents to have up to six egg-laying hens on a property of 9,000 ft or more. Roosters need not apply; they are not allowed.

ROTTERDAM, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO