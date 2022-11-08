ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Structure fire in Troy

A structure fire has been reported on 4th and State in Troy. The fire has reportedly gone through the roof of the four-story building.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shots fired in Troy

Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Grand opening set for new Glens Falls lunch spot

For the last several months, work has been underway at 15-25 Park St. The building across from the Park Theater has undergone intense renovations, and next weekend will reopen - presenting downtown Glens Falls with a new lunch spot and market, produced by one of the families most heavily involved with the city's business landscape.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hens allowed to reside in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – Egg laying fowl now allowed to reside in the town of Rotterdam. Why did the hen cross the road? Well, to get to Rotterdam, her new welcoming home. November 9, the Town Board unanimously approved an ordinance that would allow residents to have up to six egg-laying hens on a property of 9,000 ft or more. Roosters need not apply; they are not allowed.
ROTTERDAM, NY

