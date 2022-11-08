Read full article on original website
Midterms 2022: 4 experts on the effects of voter intimidation laws, widespread mail-in voting – and what makes a winner
When people talk about elections, they frequently focus on how issues and events, as well as candidates’ attributes, affect who wins and loses: “He’s such a wooden speaker!” “She’s soft on crime!” However, the most important factors influencing elections are mostly out of candidates’ control.
Florida Democrats grapple with uncertain future after midterm wipeout
Democrats are facing an existential crisis in Florida after a red wave engulfed the nation’s once-premier battleground state. The scale of the Democratic wipeout in Florida is hard to understate. Tuesday’s elections saw Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) win landslide victories and Republicans clinch supermajorities in both chambers of the state […]
WNCT
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
WNCT
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday after The Associated Press declared Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the Nevada Senate race. Her victory over Republican Adam Laxalt meant Democrats would hold onto a narrow lead in the chamber, controlling at least 50 seats and with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote, the majority.
Trump attacks DeSantis amid positive press: ‘An average Republican governor’
Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Thursday slamming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for being an “average” governor and “playing games” amid a wave of positive press for DeSantis following the midterm elections.
GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement will backfire
Former President Trump is plowing ahead with his 2024 campaign launch next week despite the pleas of even some of his closest advisers, who point to risks for both Trump and the Republican Party as a whole. For Trump, a formal declaration of his candidacy would cut off support from the Republican National Committee (RNC) […]
US midterm elections: Democrats retain control of Senate as House race still undecided – live
Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer hail achievement after Nevada victory as Georgia Senate heads to runoff
Trump to hold ‘special announcement’ at Mar-a-Lago amid GOP pushback on 2024 bid
Former President Donald Trump unveiled new details about his “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago next week, which is widely expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign, even as the former president faces pushback from within the Republican Party.
WNCT
Democratic Sen. Cortez Masto takes narrow lead in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto took a narrow lead over Republican Adam Laxalt on Saturday night in Nevada’s closely watched Senate race, which could determine control of the chamber. The Associated Press has not yet declared a victor in the race as votes continue...
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez scores upset victory in Washington House race
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto repair shop owner, was elected to Washington’s 3rd Congressional district with roughly 51 percent of the vote Saturday night. She defeated Republican nominee Joe Kent, a retired Green Beret and a CIA paramilitary officer who won an endorsement from former President Trump in the primary against Rep. Jaime Herrera […]
Did the polls get it wrong again?
The Democrats’ surprisingly strong showing in the midterm elections has raised a familiar question: Did the pollsters get it wrong again? Heading into Nov. 8, polls from across the industry gave Republicans the clear edge in battleground races, as well as on the generic ballot. The data bolstered the belief among pundits that a red […]
Youngkin brushes off Trump jab: ‘That’s not the way I roll’
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Friday shrugged off a recent barb from former President Trump, who lashed out at him as speculation builds that Youngkin might run for the White House in 2024. “Listen, you all know me. I do not call people names,” the governor told reporters. “I really work hard to bring […]
Walker raises $3.3M on first day of runoff campaign
Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker raised $3.3 million on Wednesday, the first day of his runoff campaign against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), according to Fox News.
Biden admin stops accepting student loan forgiveness applications
Borrowers are no longer able to apply for federal student loan forgiveness after a federal judge ruled against the program Thursday.
‘Survivor’ winner voted to Kentucky Legislature
The tribe -- nay, the voters -- have spoken, and a previous winner of the reality TV game show "Survivor" has snagged a seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
WNCT
Republicans tout benefits of fossil fuels at climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Members of a Republican Congressional delegation took the stage at this year’s U.N. climate talks Friday to tout the benefits of fossil fuels — a bold move at a meeting that’s all about curbing carbon emissions for the good of humanity.
