kunc.org
A look into Election Day in Northern Colorado
It’s Election Day, and voters across Colorado are dropping off their ballots or filling them out in person. As of this morning, more than 1.7 million ballots were returned in Colorado, according to data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s website. Most of those ballots came from unaffiliated voters, followed by Democrats and Republican voters. Yet, participation is lagging even further behind previous years.
kunc.org
Colorado Democrats dominate in 2022 general election, according to early results
Colorado appears to be turning a deeper shade of blue. Democrats are projected to maintain their control of every statewide office, from Governor to Secretary of State. U.S. Senator Michael Bennett fended off a challenge from Republican Joe O’dea and early returns show Democrats are likely to maintain or even expand their control of the state legislature.
kunc.org
You voted in the midterms - what happens to that vote?
The 2022 midterm elections are over — or at least the voting is over. Many of the biggest races were called Tuesday night, but other results may not come in for days or weeks to come. How did the elections go, for you, and your family and your community?...
