It’s Election Day, and voters across Colorado are dropping off their ballots or filling them out in person. As of this morning, more than 1.7 million ballots were returned in Colorado, according to data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s website. Most of those ballots came from unaffiliated voters, followed by Democrats and Republican voters. Yet, participation is lagging even further behind previous years.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO