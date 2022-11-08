Read full article on original website
Shooting near Sheffield High School leaves 3 critically injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night near Sheffield High School in Memphis' Parkway Village neighborhood. Memphis Police said at 9:31 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call at South Goodlett Street and Sheffield Avenue. Three victims were located and transported...
Man shot several times in North Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a shooting in North Memphis early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Vollintine Avenue and North Bellevue Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds, police said.
North Memphis shooting sends man to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call shortly after midnight in North Memphis and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police arrived on the scene at Vollintine and Bellevue, they found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical […]
Southeast Memphis shooting leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Thursday afternoon in southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to a man-down call in the 5700 block of Julann Drive around 5:20 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
Fatal stabbing suspect found dead at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a man accused of stabbing five people died at 201 Poplar. A week after the death of an inmate at 201 Poplar, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed his identity as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell. WREG previously saw Isabell in court back in April, days after investigators say […]
Two killed in Raleigh hit-and-run, suspects still at large, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Raleigh. On Jun. 12 at approximately 7:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a crash on Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive. When officers arrived, they were told a white 2014 Nissan Maxima ran into a 2013 Toyota...
Memphis man asks for ride, shoots at driver and steals his car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody Thursday after he allegedly shot at a driver who had given him a ride just moments earlier, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Court documents show that Dontavius Barron, 24, is accused of carjacking and attempted second-degree murder during...
Man shot to death in Fox Meadows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in Fox Meadows Thursday evening. The shooting happened at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah on Julann Drive off Pickering Drive. Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. Since March, […]
Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man authorities believe ordered Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing. Images of the now infamous white Mercedes Memphis Police say was the getaway car used in Young Dolph’s murder at Makeda’s Cookies have been viewed by millions. The car was found outside an abandoned home on Bradley […]
Two injured after man shoots SUV with assault rifle: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of using an assault rifle to shoot up a vehicle has been charged. Rocky Leal allegedly shot up an SUV following an argument last Friday. It happened at an Exxon gas station at 1184 Covington Pike. A man and woman were inside the vehicle and were both hurt during the […]
Memphis Police catch man driving stolen KIA from rental company
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man arrested earlier this week was caught driving a car believed to have been stolen from a rental car company, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Darrell Onsby, 31, is accused of property theft between $10,000-$60,000, records show. According to court documents, Onsby was...
Ark. State Police finds missing child
UPDATE: Nicholas Davis has been located and is in good health, according to ASP. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police have issued a missing / endangered child advisory Saturday morning. Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Nicholas Davis. He was last seen in West Memphis, Arkansas around 9 p.m. on Friday, November 11. He was last […]
Man fired shots at people from stolen rifle, smashed Ferrari window, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly firing a stolen rifle at people and smashing the back window of a Ferrari. On Nov. 8, Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Snowden Circle, where a black Dodge Ram was identified as the suspect’s vehicle.
Inmate accused of stabbing 5 family members, killing 2, dies at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate accused of stabbing five people, killing two of them, died at 201 Poplar on Nov. 4, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO identified that inmate as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell on Thursday. Isabell was being held on two charges of first-degree...
Man arrested in shooting at Summer Ave. grocery store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September. Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29. Court records say the […]
Man allegedly shot at 2 people with assault rifle at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at a man and woman at a local gas station. On Nov. 4, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 1100 block of Covington Pike. A man told them he and another person,...
Man wanted for deadly shooting at Memphis grocery store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A search is on for a man who shot another man to death at a grocery store Monday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The shooting happened at the County Line Grocery store on Tchulahoma Road, police said. A surveillance video captures the man pulling...
Man dead following shooting off Winchester Rd, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting near Winchester Road and Ridgeway Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police also said...
Man shot, killed in Hickory Hill; suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Hickory Hill Tuesday afternoon. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6300 block of Winchester around 3:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect took off in a light-colored vehicle. If you have any information, call […]
