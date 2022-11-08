ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot several times in North Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a shooting in North Memphis early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Vollintine Avenue and North Bellevue Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds, police said.
WREG

North Memphis shooting sends man to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call shortly after midnight in North Memphis and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police arrived on the scene at Vollintine and Bellevue, they found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical […]
WATN Local Memphis

Southeast Memphis shooting leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Thursday afternoon in southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to a man-down call in the 5700 block of Julann Drive around 5:20 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
WREG

Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
WREG

Fatal stabbing suspect found dead at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a man accused of stabbing five people died at 201 Poplar. A week after the death of an inmate at 201 Poplar, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed his identity as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell. WREG previously saw Isabell in court back in April, days after investigators say […]
WREG

Man shot to death in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in Fox Meadows Thursday evening. The shooting happened at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah on Julann Drive off Pickering Drive. Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. Since March, […]
WREG

Two injured after man shoots SUV with assault rifle: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of using an assault rifle to shoot up a vehicle has been charged. Rocky Leal allegedly shot up an SUV following an argument last Friday. It happened at an Exxon gas station at 1184 Covington Pike. A man and woman were inside the vehicle and were both hurt during the […]
WREG

Ark. State Police finds missing child

UPDATE: Nicholas Davis has been located and is in good health, according to ASP. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police have issued a missing / endangered child advisory Saturday morning. Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Nicholas Davis. He was last seen in West Memphis, Arkansas around 9 p.m. on Friday, November 11. He was last […]
WREG

Man arrested in shooting at Summer Ave. grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September. Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29. Court records say the […]
WREG

Man shot, killed in Hickory Hill; suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Hickory Hill Tuesday afternoon. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6300 block of Winchester around 3:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect took off in a light-colored vehicle. If you have any information, call […]
WATN Local Memphis

