With slightly over 36 hours until the polls close in Ohio, all of the latest polls we could find show Republican JD Vance with a decisive lead over incumbent Democrat Tim Ryan. Despite the last-minute assistance of former President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and several other comedians and celebrities, each of the most recent polls we could find show GOP challenger and Trump-supported Senatorial candidate JD Vance’s lead over incumbent Democratic Senator Tim Ryan is only increasing as we get closer to the closing of the polls on Tuesday evening.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO