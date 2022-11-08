Read full article on original website
Colorado home to 'most popular' ski resort town in country, data shows
Vacation rental website HomeToGo recently released search data that relates to the upcoming ski season and, according to them, the most popular resort in the country is found in Colorado. By looking at data related to ski towns across the United States and Canada, the company determined that Breckenridge was...
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
coloradosun.com
Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”
Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado
In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program.
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
pagosadailypost.com
November 18 is Paint Recycling Day in Colorado
In partnership with Colorado Recycles Week — November 14-18 — PaintCare is hosting Paint Recycling Day across the state on Friday, November 18 to encourage those with leftover paint to recycle it and to educate households and businesses about the paint stewardship program. Colorado Recycles Week is a week-long event that was started by Governor Jared Polis in 2019 to emphasize the importance of reusing, recycling, and diverting recyclable materials from the waste stream. PaintCare is the nonprofit organization created by the paint industry to operate paint stewardship programs in Colorado and other states that have passed paint stewardship laws.
bcdemocratonline.com
Kimberly Munro to speak on archaeological finds in SE Colorado
The Bent’s Fort Chapter is pleased to announce that Dr. Kimberly Munro will give a presentation on the archaeological finds along Chacuco Creek in Las Animas County on Saturday, November 12. This content is for Online Access Only (1 Month), Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
Researchers track earthquakes across CO, warn of possible massive one
140 years ago, Colorado had its biggest earthquake ever with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers say another massive earthquake could cost the state billions in repairs. With Colorado's biggest earthquake rocking across multiple states, it is unlikely that an earthquake of that magnitude would occur but researchers believe it could still happen today.On average, Colorado could see 50 to 70 earthquakes a year with most being minimal. Researchers believe earthquake study is essential so they could pinpoint when the next massive one could happen. "What research has done is compiled all of our information and mapped it out," said Matt Morgan, Director...
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report
Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
Colorado ballot issues roundup: Voters favor property tax extension and healthy school lunches, split on magic mushrooms, changes to liquor laws
Amendment D (Judges in new 23rd Judicial District) Early election results Tuesday showed Coloradans voting in favor of a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that would allow seven judges to move from one Front Range judicial district to a neighboring district. About 68% of votes tallied by 9...
2 of 3 propositions on sale, distribution of alcohol defeated in Colorado
DENVER — One of the three propositions regarding alcohol sales and distribution in Colorado was still too close to call as of Thursday evening. Colorado residents voted on Propositions 124, 125 and 126, which would all change the way alcohol is sold in the state. Proposition 124: retail liquor...
cpr.org
Colorado 2022 Ballot Measures: What’s passed, failed and neck-and-neck
Proposition 122 appears headed to victory after opponents conceded the race on Wednesday night. The measure was ahead by about 3 points — 51 percent to 48 percent — in preliminary results as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday. It makes it legal to grow, gift and use psychedelic...
kunc.org
A look into Election Day in Northern Colorado
It’s Election Day, and voters across Colorado are dropping off their ballots or filling them out in person. As of this morning, more than 1.7 million ballots were returned in Colorado, according to data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s website. Most of those ballots came from unaffiliated voters, followed by Democrats and Republican voters. Yet, participation is lagging even further behind previous years.
News Channel Nebraska
Colorado: Colorado's Polis faces feisty challenge in bid for 2nd term
DENVER (AP) — In his campaign for a second term as Colorado’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis has had to fend off attacks by GOP challenger Heidi Ganahl on his pandemic record, surging crime and the fentanyl crisis -- topics that dominated clashes between the two in multiple forums and debates leading up to Tuesday’s midterm election.
Colorado iPhone Users Now Have A Cool New Way to Get Through Airport Security
The future is now and Apple users in Colorado are getting the first glimpse of it when they fly. According to a press release from the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles, Apple users can now add their Colorado ID to their phone and apple watch and use it to get through airport security.
Colorado election results: Proposition 122
DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding Tuesday whether to vote for or against Proposition 122, which would legalize psychedelic mushrooms. A “yes” vote for Prop 122 would make psychedelic mushrooms legal in Colorado, establish government-regulated centers for using mushrooms medicinally, and decriminalize the personal possession, growing, sharing, and use, but not the sale, of five natural psychedelic substances for those 21 over.
KKTV
64 cats need help after they were found living in 1 Colorado home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking for help after 64 cats were found living in one Colorado home. The organization is reporting the cats were found on Wednesday in poor health, ranging in age from kittens to 18 years old. “For...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife director retires following probe of racially offensive remark
Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado's Division of Parks and Wildlife since 2019, has retired following an investigation into a racially offensive remark he directed at a CPW employee during an April conference. The Department of Natural Resources in a statement indicated the probe — initiated after Prenzlow while speaking at a conference allegedly highlighted a Black employee as being "in the back of the bus" — is complete, but declined to comment on its findings. ...
UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, defeated Democrat Ruby Martinez for the House District 45 seat.
