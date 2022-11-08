ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosun.com

Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”

Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?

Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
COLORADO STATE
pagosadailypost.com

November 18 is Paint Recycling Day in Colorado

In partnership with Colorado Recycles Week — November 14-18 — PaintCare is hosting Paint Recycling Day across the state on Friday, November 18 to encourage those with leftover paint to recycle it and to educate households and businesses about the paint stewardship program. Colorado Recycles Week is a week-long event that was started by Governor Jared Polis in 2019 to emphasize the importance of reusing, recycling, and diverting recyclable materials from the waste stream. PaintCare is the nonprofit organization created by the paint industry to operate paint stewardship programs in Colorado and other states that have passed paint stewardship laws.
COLORADO STATE
bcdemocratonline.com

Kimberly Munro to speak on archaeological finds in SE Colorado

The Bent’s Fort Chapter is pleased to announce that Dr. Kimberly Munro will give a presentation on the archaeological finds along Chacuco Creek in Las Animas County on Saturday, November 12. This content is for Online Access Only (1 Month), Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Researchers track earthquakes across CO, warn of possible massive one

140 years ago, Colorado had its biggest earthquake ever with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers say another massive earthquake could cost the state billions in repairs. With Colorado's biggest earthquake rocking across multiple states, it is unlikely that an earthquake of that magnitude would occur but researchers believe it could still happen today.On average, Colorado could see 50 to 70 earthquakes a year with most being minimal. Researchers believe earthquake study is essential so they could pinpoint when the next massive one could happen. "What research has done is compiled all of our information and mapped it out," said Matt Morgan, Director...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report

Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
COLORADO STATE
kunc.org

A look into Election Day in Northern Colorado

It’s Election Day, and voters across Colorado are dropping off their ballots or filling them out in person. As of this morning, more than 1.7 million ballots were returned in Colorado, according to data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s website. Most of those ballots came from unaffiliated voters, followed by Democrats and Republican voters. Yet, participation is lagging even further behind previous years.
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Colorado: Colorado's Polis faces feisty challenge in bid for 2nd term

DENVER (AP) — In his campaign for a second term as Colorado’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis has had to fend off attacks by GOP challenger Heidi Ganahl on his pandemic record, surging crime and the fentanyl crisis -- topics that dominated clashes between the two in multiple forums and debates leading up to Tuesday’s midterm election.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado election results: Proposition 122

DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding Tuesday whether to vote for or against Proposition 122, which would legalize psychedelic mushrooms. A “yes” vote for Prop 122 would make psychedelic mushrooms legal in Colorado, establish government-regulated centers for using mushrooms medicinally, and decriminalize the personal possession, growing, sharing, and use, but not the sale, of five natural psychedelic substances for those 21 over.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife director retires following probe of racially offensive remark

Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado's Division of Parks and Wildlife since 2019, has retired following an investigation into a racially offensive remark he directed at a CPW employee during an April conference. The Department of Natural Resources in a statement indicated the probe — initiated after Prenzlow while speaking at a conference allegedly highlighted a Black employee as being "in the back of the bus" — is complete, but declined to comment on its findings. ...
COLORADO STATE

