Two Haverhill Schools Plan Early Thanksgiving Meals Next Week
Preparations are underway for Thanksgiving dinners for students and families of the John Greenleaf Whittier and Caleb Dustin Hunking Schools. It is the fourth such annual event for Whittier and the first for Hunking—both supported by Covanta Haverhill and other local sponsors. Whittier Principal Matt Condon and Special Education teacher Barbara Greenwood were recent guests on WHAV’s morning show. Condon, who joined the staff this year, said he’s excited about his first experience with the dinner.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Reports ‘In Pink’ Success; Honors Gomez-Ruiz
For 12 years Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s “In Pink Brunch & Comedy Show” has raised money to support women’s health care. The annual event this year again was called a big success with all proceeds going toward the Health center’s programs that help an underserved population. The Lawrence area has the highest detection of cervical cancer rates in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, said Dr. Guy L. Fish, president and CEO, noting there is a high no-show rate for mammogram appointments.
Baker Appoints Hamm as Trustee at Northern Essex Community College, Replacing Linehan
Newburyport Bank CEO and President Lloyd Hamm Jr. is joining the Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees. Hamm, who succeeds Jeffrey G. Linehan, was appointed, effective immediately, by Gov. Charlie Baker. “I have a personal belief in higher education and how it opens career doors, particularly with first-generation college...
First Light Foundation Performs Educational Time Travel Experience at Haverhill Public Library Saturday
First Light Foundation Director Annawon Weeden visits Haverhill Public Library this weekend to perform an educational time travel experience called “First Light Flashback.”. It takes place Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2-3 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Attendees can expect a theatrical role play performance focusing...
Former Haverhill City Councilor, Police Sgt. David Hall Dies at 85
Former Haverhill City Councilor and Police Sgt. David E. Hall died Thursday at age 85. For 38 years, Hall served on the Haverhill Police Department, retiring as a sergeant in 2002. He began as a reserve officer in 1964 and became a permanent officer in 1967. Following retirement, he was elected to the Haverhill City Council for eight years.
No Direct MBTA Services, but West Newbury Receives Grant to Comply with Transit-Related Housing Law
Although it has no MBTA commuter rail or bus service within its borders, West Newbury was awarded a $67,500 state grant Wednesday to help it comply with a new Multifamily Zoning Requirement for MBTA Communities. As WHAV previously reported, the Housing Choice law, part of an economic development bill signed...
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Invites Community to Afternoon with Type Designer Matthew Carter
The Museum of Printing in Haverhill invites the community to enjoy an afternoon with famous type designer Matthew Carter. The presentation and reception happen Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m., at the Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Each attendee receives a free commemorative poster of Carter’s typefaces.
Greater Haverhill’s Breakfast Exchange Club Offers Free Breakfast for Veterans at Raff’s Café
The Breakfast Exchange Club of Greater Haverhill is hosting a free breakfast for veterans at Raff’s Café this weekend in observance of Veterans Day. The breakfast is happening Friday, Nov. 11, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., at Raff’s Café, 620 Primrose St., Haverhill. Veterans should bring their...
Northern Essex Community College Presents ‘Proof’ by David Auburn This Weekend
Northern Essex Community College presents several performances of the play “Proof” by David Auburn this weekend. Performances begin Thursday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m., and continue on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot St., Haverhill.
Haverhill Kiwanis Returns This Weekend with 7th Annual Turkey Drop at Garrison Golf Center
The Seventh annual Haverhill Kiwanis Turkey Drop is here, just in time for Thanksgiving and to support local charities. Inspired in part by what would become a legendary 1978 Thanksgiving episode of the television show “WKRP in Cincinnati,” 100 rubber turkeys will fall from a helicopter Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m., over 400 sponsored squares at Murphy’s Garrison Golf, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.
Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point, Congregation Temple Emanuel Receive Security Grants
Haverhill’s Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point and Congregation Temple Emanuel of Andover are among 37 nonprofit, faith-based organizations statewide to receive federal grants to improve physical security and protect against terroristic and hate-fueled attacks. Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point was awarded $125,000 and Congregation Temple Emanuel, $150,000,...
Haverhill Man, 21, Receives Minor Injuries in Truck Rollover in Hooksett, N.H.
A 21-year-old Haverhill man received, what were described as, minor injuries early Sunday morning when the box truck he was driving rolled over while exiting Interstate 93 south in Hooksett, N.H. New Hampshire State Police reported Joseph Iannalfo was driving a 2021 Chevrolet 4500 HD around 5:40 a.m., when it...
Temple Emanu-El Offers Online Presentation Sunday with Author Jennifer Anne Moses
Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El presents an online presentation Sunday with author Jennifer Anne Moses about her short story collection “The Man Who Loved His Wife.”. The presentation takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m., online. Moses has written seven books of fiction and non-fiction as well as a...
Covanta Haverhill Donates Third U.S. Flag Retirement Drop Box; AMVets and VFW Host
Covanta Haverhill has donated its third U.S. Flag retirement drop box to aid residents properly dispose of worn flags in a dignified manner. The new outdoor drop box is located outside AMVets Post 147 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29, at 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. The two veterans’ organizations worked with Covanta to secure the container. The flag retirement box is located in the front of the building at the curb and available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe Offers Traditional Food and Gift Baskets at Annual Fall Bazaar
The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe hosts its annual fall bazaar with traditional Armenian food and activities. The festival takes place Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon-6 p.m., at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill. Armenian food and pastries include kebab, spinach pies and more....
Economic Development Bill Bolsters Haverhill Downtown and Airport Projects, Methuen Youth Center
A $3.8 billion state economic development bill, sidelined last summer when officials grappled with returning surplus money to taxpayers, won approval last week with earmarks for Haverhill redevelopment projects downtown and at the abandoned Dutton Airport and supporting a Methuen Youth and Community Center as well as other wish list items.
Podcast: Community Action Offers Help with Rising Home Heating Costs This Winter
With cooler weather coming—and energy costs on the rise—more homeowners are expected to seek home heating help this season. Community Action CEO Kerri Perry, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning show, wants to help. She encourages households—even those who think they are not eligible—to submit applications to the Low Income Heating Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP.
Lawrence Man, 25, to Serve Three-Year Prison Sentence for Regional Fentanyl Dealing
Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen, North Andover and other area police departments are being credited with playing roles leading to a three-year prison sentence for a Lawrence man involved in a Lawrence-based fentanyl drug trafficking organization. Last Friday, 25-year-old Elvin Mendoza of Lawrence was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B....
On Election Day, Local Races to Watch are DeFranco vs. Finegold for Senate, Finn vs. Ramos for Rep.
Merrimack Valley residents are focused on only a handful of local races and names on this final election day. Drawing the most attention locally is the contest between incumbent Democratic Sen. Barry R. Finegold and Republican Salvatore P. DeFranco for the newly configured 2nd Essex and Middlesex senate district. Besides...
Essex County Ghost Project and Alpha E Consulting Host Benefit Ghost Hunt Sunday in Haverhill
The Essex County Ghost Project is teaming up with Alpha E Consulting to host a ghost hunt to benefit local Stephanie Boyd in finding a new liver. Family-friendly activities take place Sunday, Nov. 6, at 5 p.m., at Hilldale Cemetery, 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. First, attendees may take $10 photos...
