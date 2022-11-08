MIAMI — Chris Paul is making his way back from missing Phoenix’s last two games with a sore right heel, but Suns head coach Monty Williams isn’t rushing his return. “As much as he wants to get out there, there’s no way we’re going to push it in any regard,” said Suns coach Monty Williams after Sunday’s practice. “We just have to wait and see. Unless he’s 150%, we’re not going to put him on the floor.” ...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 23 MINUTES AGO