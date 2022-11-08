ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
STANFORD, CA
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SAN JOSE, CA
CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH. * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. possible. Localized gusts to 70 mph possible in wind favored. canyons. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland. Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Moraga Way Closed Between Orchard And Brookside

ORINDA (BCN) Police are reporting that Moraga Way is closed between Orchard and Brookside roads in Orinda, and the public should expect delays. Pacific Gas and Electric workers are on the scene, according to police. There's no estimate as to when Moraga Way will re-open. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
ORINDA, CA
Family of man fatally shot by police to get $3M settlement

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city will pay the mother of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by police in 2017 nearly $3 million to settle a wrongful death and federal civil rights lawsuit. The family of Angel Ramos filed the lawsuit against the city...
VALLEJO, CA
Coast Guard Rescues 7 People From Disabled Boat Off Muir Beach

The Coast Guard rescued seven people from a disabled boat taking on water about five miles west of Muir Beach Friday afternoon with no reported injuries, agency officials said. The captain of the 28-foot boat made a distress call around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials. A Coast Guard helicopter...
MUIR BEACH, CA
Car Crash On Central Way Causes Detour

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The Fairfield Police Department advises drivers to avoid the 4400 block of Central Way due to a car crash. On Sunday at 10:33 a.m., officers said a vehicle crashed near the Taco Bell on Central Way. A traffic detour will be in effect between Link and Pittman roads for the next few hours.
FAIRFIELD, CA
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Southbound Interstate Highway 680 Early Saturday

DUBLIN (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin. The collision, which reportedly involved several vehicles and occurred near the Alcosta Boulevard onramp, was first reported at 2:55 a.m. The incident initially closed down all southbound lanes of...
DUBLIN, CA

