Central Michigan Life
CMU women's basketball falls on the road to Oakland
With 6:11 left in the third quarter, Central Michigan women's basketball had a 40-36 lead. But, Oakland went on a 17-6 run, lasting through the start of the fourth quarter. Rochelle Norris and the Chippewas tried to come back, but lost 71-60 on Saturday. CMU falls to 0-2 on the...
Central Michigan Life
CMU defeats WMU in five sets on senior Day
With the Mid-American Conference tournament in sight, aemotions were running high in McGuirk Arena on Saturday as the rivalry between Western Michigan and Central Michigan volleyball came down to a fifth set. In her possibly last match in McGuirk Arena, senior outside hitter Anna Erickson sealed the win for the...
Central Michigan Life
CMU women’s basketball loses Knoll to transfer portal
After remaining on the bench during Central Michigan women’s basketball’s season-opening loss to Valparaiso, sophomore guard Hanna Knoll has entered the transfer portal. Knoll was removed from the Chippewas’ roster ahead of their game against Oakland. Hailing from Angola, Indiana, Knoll averaged 22.9 minutes per game as...
Central Michigan Life
CMU DIII hockey swept by Saginaw Valley State
As Central Michigan division III hockey freshman forward Nathan Bottles headed to the net, he had a defender slashing at his skates. With only freshman goalie Petr Mehall to beat, Bottles attempted a shot, but before it could come off his stick a Cardinals defender sent him to the ice resulting in a penalty shot.
Central Michigan Life
Central Michigan DII hockey falls to Lake Superior State 6-3
With parents and U.S. Army enlistees being honored during the contest, the Central Michigan Division II club hockey team looked to get its third win of the season. “Especially in this season we are going through right now the parents are super important,” said head coach Sean Boyle. “We’ve got parents from all over that take the trips with us and it's important to us and them.”
Central Michigan Life
CMU volleyball rallies to beat WMU
CMU volleyball rallies to beat WMUWith Mid-American Conference tournament seeding on the line, Central Michigan volleyball found itself down 2-0 against Western Michigan. However, fueled by a Chippewa-friendly crowd equipped with white ‘Max out McGuirk’ towels, the Chippewas secured a 3-2 win (16-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-11) on Friday.
Central Michigan Life
Men's basketball falls to Marquette in season opener
Facing a packed Al McGuire Center full of Marquette students dressed in white, Central Michigan basketball found itself falling behind the Golden Eagles early in its season opener on Thursday. In the end, the Chippewas fell to the Golden Eagles with a final score of 97-73. Hope was swirling through...
Central Michigan Life
CMU football overcomes struggles in win against Buffalo
Injuries, adjustments and deficits are just some of the hurdles Central Michigan football faced as it upset the Buffalo Bulls 37-21 on Wednesday. The Chippewas found themselves trailing 24-7, but after refocusing in the locker room they found a spark to change the momentum of the game. QB rotation down...
Central Michigan Life
Preview: The rivalry returns to McGuirk
For the first time since 2019, the rivalry between Western Michigan and Central Michigan volleyball returns to Mount Pleasant with the Mid-American Conference tournament eligibility on the line. The series will begin on Friday at 6 p.m. with a white-out game at McGuirk. Things continue on Saturday when they face...
