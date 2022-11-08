Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc25news.com
Alma College football wins first conference title since 2004
ALMA, Mich. - The Alma College football team defeated Albion Collegev 34-31 to win the 2022 MIAA championship, its first conference title since 2004. The Scots wrap up their first undefeated regular season in program history as theyawait the NCAA Division III selection show.
nbc25news.com
Mt. Morris volleyball tops Frankenmuth for first-ever regional championship
CORUNNA, Mich. - The Mt. Morris volleyball team knocked off Frankenmuth 3-1 Thursday night in the Division 2 regional championship game at Corunna High School. It's the first regional title for the Panthers in program history as they move on to face North Branch in the state quarterfinals.
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
Michigan football QB Cade McNamara’s surprising admission after surgery to repair knee injury
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has been sidelined since Week 3 of the college football season after suffering a knee injury in the team’s win over UConn. It had been several weeks since Michigan football provided an update on the health of the senior signal-caller. McNamara himself provided an update on Thursday, via his Instagram page.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
Mike Miller lived out his dreams en route to Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame
(Another in a series profiling members of the Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. Submitted by the GFASHOF) Nobody had any idea how fast Mike Miller could run, least of all his father.
nbc25news.com
UM Police complete investigation into 'tunnel incident,' case turned over to prosecutor
ANN ARBOR, - MICH. - The University of Michigan Police Department says their investigation into the incident in the tunnel after the Michigan-Michigan State game is complete. According to Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton, the case has been "thoroughly investigated" and now is with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
WNEM
Bay City bridge toll
Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has what you can expect this evening. TV5 news update: Thursday, November 10, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
5 Popular Flint Chain Restaurants That Evaporated, Some Still Exist
Sometimes chain restaurants get a bad rap. People like to say "local joints are better" or something like that. Really, those places are located "just around the corner" and friends, family and neighbors probably work there. Sounds kind of "local." Chain restaurants used to be a really big deal when...
WILX-TV
Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
abc12.com
Heavy smoke reported at vacant Flint Central High School
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Several fire crews are responding to a large fire at the vacant Flint Central High School. The Flint Fire Department responded to the blighted building at 601 Crapo St. around 4:05 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived. Additional fire departments...
WNEM
Tolling at Liberty Bridge will begin first quarter of 2023
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the end of the year. Instead of a toll booth, drivers will have to register and put a transponder in their car that will be used to keep track of tolls digitally. Lynn Pavlawk, general...
Toxic Velsicol properties being transferred to Michigan land bank
ST. LOUIS, MI — Toxic mid-Michigan properties contaminated by Velsicol Chemical Corp. are being transferred to the State Land Bank Authority amid an acceleration in cleanup following an infusion of federal infrastructure law funding. The land bank is in the final stages of acquiring polluted Velsicol properties in Gratiot...
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
nbc25news.com
Mid-Michigan community celebrates and remembers veterans at local parks
Communities across Mid-Michigan honored veterans at Veterans Day celebrations on Friday. Mid-Michigan NOW was able to capture a couple of the beautiful ceremonies. Dozens gathered at the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza for a ceremony. Check out the video in the post below:. The Friends of Flint McFarlan Veterans Park...
WNEM
One dead, one injured in Burton shooting
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting in Burton outside of the Starlite Coney Island restaurant. Burton police said the person who was injured was taken to the hospital and then into police custody. Stay with TV5 as we work to...
One dead in semi vs pedestrian crash near Leslie
A crash on southbound US-127 near Leslie has halted traffic.
Comments / 0