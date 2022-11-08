Read full article on original website
Demolition derby at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– It’s Saturday at the National Peanut Festival, and you know what that means Wiregrass! The Demolition Derby!. The derby will start at 2:00 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It will be held at the Bank Plus Arena. Gates are open from 10:00 a.m. to...
Major headliner and deal at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— It’s the eighth day of the National Peanut Festival Wiregrass and you know what that means! Your favorite country music artist is coming to town!. Starting at 7:00 p.m., CMA Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson will be performing at the AllMetal Amphitheater. Jess Kellie Adams will...
Possible ride shutdowns at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A final decision will be made on Wednesday to determine if the incoming weather could close down certain rides at the National Peanut Festival this Thursday. The National Peanut Festival Board says 35-40 MPH winds could affect the taller rides at the fair, but they do...
In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but...
Walk the Dog Forecast for November 11, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. A few showers will linger through mid-morning on the back side of Nicole before drier air moves in and pushes them out. As this drier air continues to stream in during the afternoon hours, we will see some of the cloud cover in place now clear out, but not all of it. We’ll rise into the middle 70s for highs after starting the morning in the 60s.
Fort Rucker honors those who have served and are serving their country
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — There are more than 38,000 veterans in the state of Alabama. Some reside in Wiregrass communities and Thursday, Fort Rucker started Veterans Day festivities a little early. Hundreds gathered from surrounding Wiregrass areas to thank those who have served in the military and continue to...
Rebels’ Long signs with Boll Weevil volleyball
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — One G.W. Long senior Rebel signed to play her sport in college. Emma Claire Long will take the volleyball court for the Enterprise State Boll Weevils in 2023. A standout for the Rebels, Long had more than 2,200 career kills, the second most in G.W....
Peanut Festival security beefed up after deadly parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. While security has been increased, police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying:. We have no reason...
Transitioning from the Tropics to temperature swings
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Light to moderate showers will continue tonight with another .25″ to .5″ of rain possible. Temperatures will hang in the 60s. Friday could start off with a few light showers, but they should quickly move out of the Tri-State area. Cloud cover will hang around throughout the day while temperatures hang in the low to middle 70s with a bit of a breeze from time to time.
Heightened security and searches at Peanut Festival after parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Security was increased at the National Peanut Festival on Saturday following that morning’s parade shooting. While police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident, festival officials want to ensure the safety and comfort of their attendees. Some people became concerned about their safety...
ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
Focus shifting from the tropics to rollercoaster temps
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
Officials still searching for missing Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Officials are asking for assistance in locating a missing Dothan man. James Bernard White, 59, of Dothan, was last seen at the 1000 Block of Cleveland Road around 6:30 p.m. in Saraland, Alabama, on Friday, March 18. White is originally from Dothan and is 5’11”...
Investigation continues into the Halloween field party in rural eastern Geneva Co.
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— We’re told the investigation into the Geneva County Halloween field party stabbing continues. Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, was charged with first-degree assault in the stabbing of another partygoer in the side. The victim went through surgery and is expected to make a full recovery....
UPDATE: Rollover on Highway 231 in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)–A rollover crash has occurred in front of the Marathon Gas Station on Highway 231, near the National Peanut Festival Fair Grounds. According to Lieutenant Salas with the Dothan Police Department, an RV was following close behind an SUV when it hit the back of it and caused the SUV to flip.
Devastating Dothan fire ruled an accident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A fire that caused major damage to a Dothan home Wednesday evening has been officially ruled an accident. According to Deputy Fire Chief Chris Etheredge, the fire has been ruled accidental due to an electrical issue. There was significant damage throughout the home. Around 5:00...
Former Elba elementary principal sentenced to 10 years in a state penitentiary
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After the judge heard testimony in a Geneva courtroom about spousal abuse followed by drinking. A former Elba Elementary School principal learned her sentence. In June 2021, Debra Strickland of Samson caused a traffic crash on State Highway 87 when she crossed the center...
DPD: Shooting in Dothan leaves one man dead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A person was found deceased lying in the roadway from a fatal gunshot wound. Around 5:30 p.m., Dothan Police responded to a firearm assault on Miles Lane. When they arrived they found a male victim with a gunshot wound that left him deceased in the road.
Victim identified in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The body of a man who had been fatally shot was discovered along a Dothan Street late Wednesday when police responded to Miles Lane after they received a 9-1-1 call. Multiple law enforcement sources identified the victim as Samuel Jeffrey Gray, a 36-year-old man who court...
