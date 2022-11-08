DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. A few showers will linger through mid-morning on the back side of Nicole before drier air moves in and pushes them out. As this drier air continues to stream in during the afternoon hours, we will see some of the cloud cover in place now clear out, but not all of it. We’ll rise into the middle 70s for highs after starting the morning in the 60s.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO