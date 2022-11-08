Edgecombe investigators continue to probe Oct. 23 homicides

Investigators with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office are still following leads and seeking the public’s input into a pair of homicides that happened 15 hours and 10 miles apart on Oct. 23.

Detective Lt. Robert Tinder told the Telegram there were no updates in either of the cases.

The first incident occurred at about 3 a.m. in Princeville and left 29-year-old LaMichael Everette of Tarboro dead.

The sheriff's office reported responding to a call off of Tolbert Street in Princeville and finding Everette dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

About 13 hours later at about 6 p.m., the county’s 911 system received a call reporting shots having been fired on Thigpen Road, southwest of Conetoe.

Arriving deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men, identified as 20-year-old Te'Naji Centell Cherry of Tarboro, died as a result of his wounds.

“My deputies are tired,” Sheriff Clee Atkinson said. “They’re tired of the senseless waste of life and the violence that’s going on.”

Everette had a history with law enforcement.

Everette was charged with attempted murder in April 2017, following an incident outside Princeville in which at least one person, homes along Ridgewood Road, and a vehicle were hit by gunfire

In March 2021, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and convicted on May 11, 2022, by a Nash County jury. He was given a 12-month suspended sentence.

Cherry also had a history with law enforcement, including multiple arrests for breaking and entering as well as larceny. He was on probation for breaking and entering as well as larceny at the time he was murdered.

Anyone with information regarding either homicide is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 252-641-7911.