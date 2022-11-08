Weather forecast puts damper on Veterans Day ceremonies

With inclement weather forecast to enter the Twin Counties early Friday, local hosting organizations are looking at options for the 2022 Veterans Day observances planned for Friday.

Rain showers are forecast to begin at about 4 a.m. Friday and increase in intensity during the day, with thunderstorms forecast.

In the event of inclement weather, the Rocky Mount program, scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Jack Laughery Park and presented by the Joint Veterans Committee of Nash and Edgecombe Counties, will be moved to the Coleman-Pitt American Legion Post 58 at 2731 North Church St.

In Tarboro, the Pilot Club made the call Monday morning to cancel its observance because of the weather forecast.

“We hated to make that decision, but it’s really the only one we could make,” said project chairwoman Marcia Cherry of the Pilot Club of Tarboro.

Cherry said the club has honored the community’s veterans since its founding in 1975 and has now had to cancel programs in two out of the past three years, in 2020 and 2022.

The Rocky Mount ceremony will begin with the Nash Central High School Navy JROTC performing opening ceremonies and a three-volley rifle salute to all fallen veterans.

The keynote speaker will be retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Jerry K. Burroughs.

Burroughs is a 1981 graduate of N.C. State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. In 2003, he received a master’s degree in national resource strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at the National Defense University.

A career submarine officer, Burroughs served at sea aboard the USS Nathan Hale, USS Honolulu, USS Finback and commanded the USS Albuquerque.

He completed his 32 years of Navy service in July 2013 and joined Sierra Nevada Corp. in 2016, where he serves as vice president for the Sensor Systems & Technologies business unit.

Also included in the program will be retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Major Leo Nieves presenting the Fallen Comrade, POW/MIA Tribute.

Additionally, Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson will make an official presentation on behalf of the city.

Two other activities scheduled for Friday in Tarboro also have been affected by the weather forecast.

A 10 a.m. veterans recognition ceremony — scheduled to be held in front of the Fleming Building — will be moved to the Fleming Building Atrium should the rain come — while the 2 p.m. Memorial Brick ceremony, scheduled for the parking lot between Tarboro Town Hall and the former Colonial Theater — will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday.

On Thursday, N.C. Wesleyan University will hold its Veterans Day Salute in the Garner Lobby of the Dunn Center for the Performing Arts at 10 a.m. The U.S. Air Force Band will perform “Salute to Veterans” at 8 p.m. in the Minges Auditorium.