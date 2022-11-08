Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
13newsnow.com
Salisbury and Christopher Newport Stage Epic NJAC Title Game; Sea Gulls Edge Captains, 36-33
SALISBURY, Md. — Christopher Newport and Salisbury staged a wild, back-and-forth battle Saturday night at Sea Gull Stadium, and the home team emerged with a 36-33 victory in the New Jersey Athletic Conference title game. The Sea Gulls, now 9-1 and 6-0 in the NJAC, will advance to the NCAA Tournament thanks in large part to five rushing touchdowns from junior running back Joey Bildstein. The Captains finished the season with a 7-3 overall record and a 5-1 mark in the NJAC under first-year Head Coach Paul Crowley.
13newsnow.com
ODU Falls to JMU, 37-3, in First Football Game Between the Two Schools in a Decade
NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion and James Madison renewed their football rivalry Saturday for the first time in a decade in the 72nd Oyster Bowl. And on a day when the Monarchs were without their top two offensive playmakers, the Monarchs simply could not get their offense going. JMU...
13newsnow.com
No. 8 Tribe puts it all together in 45-12 blowout of Villanova on Senior Day
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The previous week at Hampton, William & Mary had won largely in spite of itself. Not so on this Saturday, with a chance to all but clinch a playoff spot on the line. The No. 8 Tribe clicked everywhere and for all four quarters in a...
13newsnow.com
Monarchs run out of steam in loss to Dragons
PHILADELPHIA — Amari Williams scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds and Drexel beat Old Dominion 71-59 on Friday night in the Dragons' season opener. Coletrane Washington scored 15 points shooting 4 for 7 from 3-point range for Drexel. Ben Stanley scored 18 points with six rebounds for ODU.
13newsnow.com
Bryant's 24 not enough as NSU falls to #5 Baylor
WACO, Texas — Baylor true freshman Keyonte George scored 23 points with six 3-pointers and had seven assists as the fifth-ranked Bears beat Norfolk State 87-70 on Friday night in a matchup of teams that played in the first round of last season's NCAA Tournament. Transfer guard Jalen Bridges...
13newsnow.com
Virginia Falls 37-7 to Pitt
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Malachi Fields scored his first career touchdown with a reception in the back of the end zone in the third quarter to highlight Virginia’s day as it fell 37-7 to Pitt on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers fell behind early after Pitt had...
13newsnow.com
Holiday selfies at WinterFest 2022
Visitors of WinterFest on the Wisconsin at Nauticus in Downtown Norfolk, Va. take selfies with the 13News Now sign. The attraction runs November 9, 2022 through January 1, 2023.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach man arrested for September shooting off N. Military Highway
NPD said the shooting happened in the early hours of Sept. 4. At the scene, police found Michael I. Rivera-Rubert dead from a gunshot wound.
13newsnow.com
1 dead, 2 behind bars after crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — One person is dead, and two people are being held behind bars without bail in Hampton after a wrong turn led to a 4-car crash Friday Morning, the Virginia State Police said. Police were called to investigate the 4-car crash in the westbound lanes of I-64...
13newsnow.com
Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
13newsnow.com
VSP investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian in York County
YORK COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Saturday around 8:15 p.m., VSP said in a press release. The Saturday evening crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Bypass Road, west of Route 132. A 64-year-old man was crossing the road when a white sedan hit him and drove off, VSP said.
13newsnow.com
Portsmouth police investigate shooting at church parking lot, release images of suspect vehicle
A 68-year-old man in the line of fire told 13News Now he is doing OK. Bullets ended up poking through his clothes, and one grazed his foot.
13newsnow.com
Big changes coming to Newport News' city council
A new beginning for Newport News City Council. Four new faces will take a seat, come January.
Comments / 0