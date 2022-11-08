If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO