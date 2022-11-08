Read full article on original website
EKU Sports
EKU Welcomes Back 2004-05 Team Against App State, Host Morehead State Sunday
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU women's basketball is set to conclude a three-game home stand to start the 2022-23 campaign this weekend as the Colonels host Appalachian State on Friday, Nov. 11 and Morehead State on Sunday, Nov. 13 inside Baptist Health Arena. Both contests this weekend will be aired...
EKU Sports
Men’s Tennis Plays At Louisville Fall Tournament
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky men's tennis team plays at the Louisville Fall Tournament at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center from Nov. 11-13 for their last tournament of the fall.
EKU Sports
Volleyball Ends Regular Season With One On The Road And One At Home
RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky will conclude the regular season with a road game at Liberty on Friday and a home game on Sunday against Queens. EKU and Liberty will square off at 6 p.m. on Friday. Sunday's match at home against Queens is scheduled for 1 p.m. Both matches will air live on ESPN+.
wymt.com
Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just less than one year after he announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky basketball team, North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard is officially a Wildcat. The senior signed his letter of intent to play for Kentucky, officially joining John Calipari’s 2023 recruiting class. ”Being...
EKU Sports
Two Colonels Earn ASUN All-Academic Team Honors
ATLANTA – Eastern Kentucky cross country earned two individual selections to the 2022 ASUN All-Academic Team in graduate students Joan Tapias and Jone Zabaleta Larranaga, announced by the conference on Wednesday afternoon.
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's First Regular Season Win Over Morehead State
Listen to or read about what Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson had to say following the Hoosiers' 88-53 win over Morehead State to start off the regular season.
fox56news.com
Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
College basketball early signing period: Duke, Kentucky lead nation's top-10 recruiting classes
The week-long early signing period for college basketball tips off Wednesday, meaning the nation's top prospects can sign their binding National Letters of Intent. Traditionally, the majority of committed prospects sign on the dotted line, while recruits who choose not to make it official are often ...
247Sports
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari impressed by debut of Cason Wallace, former 5-star recruit, vs. Howard
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has coached dozens of five-star freshmen during his tenure with the Wildcats, and he expects Cason Wallace to be the next to join the pantheon of difference-makers on the Bluegrass following Monday night's impressive performance in the season opener. Wallace scored 15 points, pulled down eight rebounds and dished out nine assists in his first college game as the Wildcats waxed Howard, 95-63.
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
WATCH: UE tears down first Evansville College dorm from 1958
Big changes are coming to the University of Evansville. Just this week, they started tearing down Hughes Hall, a once-dormitory for student living built in 1958.
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky makes new College Football Playoff rankings; Georgia takes over top spot
After a gritty win over Missouri on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats have re-entered the College Football Playoff rankings that were announced this evening. Not making the initial rankings after a loss to Tennessee several weeks back, the Cats come into the second edition of this season's rankings at No. 24 overall.
Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
wevv.com
Evansville high school teacher accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet teen facing federal charges
An Evansville, Indiana high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet a person he believed to be 15-years-old for, according to federal officials. Officials with the US Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky said Wednesday that 27-year-old Cody McCormick was charged with attempted...
14news.com
Chipotle opening three new locations in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chipotle is expanding its business in the Tri-State. The locations are listed on the upcoming site review meeting agenda. Our 14 News crew visited the location being opened on the west side of Evansville. It’s being built in between the Starbucks and Subway on the Lloyd...
wevv.com
Several Tri-State counties resume burn bans due to dry conditions and fires
After briefly being lifted, burn bans have resumed in several Tri-State counties due to dry conditions and wildfires. In Indiana, officials resumed burn bans in Warrick County and Dubois County on Wednesday due to dry conditions plus a number of fires getting out of control. In Kentucky, authorities in Muhlenberg...
14news.com
Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
