Evansville, IN

EKU Sports

Men’s Tennis Plays At Louisville Fall Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky men's tennis team plays at the Louisville Fall Tournament at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center from Nov. 11-13 for their last tournament of the fall. LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky men's tennis team plays at the Louisville Fall Tournament at the Bass-Rudd Tennis...
LOUISVILLE, KY
EKU Sports

Volleyball Ends Regular Season With One On The Road And One At Home

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky will conclude the regular season with a road game at Liberty on Friday and a home game on Sunday against Queens. EKU and Liberty will square off at 6 p.m. on Friday. Sunday's match at home against Queens is scheduled for 1 p.m. Both matches will air live on ESPN+.
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just less than one year after he announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky basketball team, North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard is officially a Wildcat. The senior signed his letter of intent to play for Kentucky, officially joining John Calipari’s 2023 recruiting class. ”Being...
LEXINGTON, KY
EKU Sports

Two Colonels Earn ASUN All-Academic Team Honors

ATLANTA – Eastern Kentucky cross country earned two individual selections to the 2022 ASUN All-Academic Team in graduate students Joan Tapias and Jone Zabaleta Larranaga, announced by the conference on Wednesday afternoon. ATLANTA – Eastern Kentucky cross country earned two individual selections to the 2022 ASUN All-Academic Team in...
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari impressed by debut of Cason Wallace, former 5-star recruit, vs. Howard

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has coached dozens of five-star freshmen during his tenure with the Wildcats, and he expects Cason Wallace to be the next to join the pantheon of difference-makers on the Bluegrass following Monday night's impressive performance in the season opener. Wallace scored 15 points, pulled down eight rebounds and dished out nine assists in his first college game as the Wildcats waxed Howard, 95-63.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area

If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Chipotle opening three new locations in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chipotle is expanding its business in the Tri-State. The locations are listed on the upcoming site review meeting agenda. Our 14 News crew visited the location being opened on the west side of Evansville. It’s being built in between the Starbucks and Subway on the Lloyd...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
EVANSVILLE, IN

