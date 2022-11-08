Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake police looking to ID 2 suspects accused of targeting elderly women for wallet theft
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of targeting elderly women and stealing wallets from shopping carts, and then using them to purchase gift cards. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), on Oct. 25, a victim had her wallet...
Armed robber steals cash, but forgets his cigarettes
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying an armed robbery suspect. Detectives said Oct. 20, the suspect (pictured below) pulled a gun on a clerk and robbed a Shell Gas Station located at 15905 Pacific Ave S in Spanaway. Deputies say the suspect...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Suspect robs Spanaway gas station at gunpoint, still on the loose
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County detectives need help identifying a suspect in a gas station armed robbery caught on camera. The suspect was captured on video robbing the Shell gas station in Spanaway on Pacific Ave S on Oct. 30. Surveillance video shared by Crime Stoppers shows the man enter the store just after 10:30 p.m., point a gun at the clerk and demand him to empty out the cash register.
Tensions rise as Kirkland robbery, rape suspects make court appearance
There were intense moments between two families at a court hearing Wednesday morning. Two suspects accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Kirkland were in court, with one suspect also charged with raping her. The victim was in court, along with a large group of about 30 people...
Suspect says she was trying to get police, fire to 'do their jobs' by setting Sumner fire
SUMNER, Wash. — A woman in her 20s said she started a fire that destroyed multiple Sumner businesses Oct. 28 because she wanted to have police and fire "do their jobs," according to the city. Multiple businesses were destroyed in the fire that crews were called to around 2:30...
Teen suspects make first court appearances following Ingraham HS shooting
Prosecutors said they intended to charge two teenagers with a slew of felony charges in relation to Tuesday’s deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. According to prosecutors, the alleged gunman is 14, while his accused accomplice is 15. Only one of the two teenage suspects actually appeared before a...
KOMO News
2 teens facing charges in connection to deadly shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to the deadly shooting of a student inside Ingraham High School in north Seattle Tuesday morning. The juveniles had their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon at the Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle. One of the suspects waived their right to appear in court.
ilovekent.net
Kent Police investigating fatal train vs pedestrian accident on BNSF tracks
Kent Police is investigating a fatal train vs pedestrian accident on the BNSF tracks in downtown Kent on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2022. Police say that eastbound and westbound on Gowe, Willis and Titus streets are all blocked at the train tracks until future notice.
q13fox.com
2 suspects arrested after shooting at North Seattle high school
Seattle Police say two suspects - both armed - were arrested on a city bus a couple blocks away from Ingraham High School. Authorities say there was a shooting that left one person injured inside the school early Tuesday morning.
police1.com
Investigation documents SWAT arrest attempt, Wash. deputy's death
TACOMA, Wash. — The plan the Pierce County Sheriff's Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that's standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
Student Killed in Tuesday Seattle School Shooting; Suspect Arrested
A student was killed Tuesday in a shooting at Ingraham High School, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said. One suspect has been arrested. Police received reports of shots fired shortly before 10 a.m. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said.
myeverettnews.com
Bail Set At $25,000.00 For Everett Power Outage Burglar
During the power outage from Friday night through Sunday morning several burglaries occurred at businesses in Everett, Washington. Sunday morning, Everett Police made an arrest in two of those burglaries. KushMart in the 6300 block of Evergreen Way and a fast food restaurant in the 3500 block of Rucker. In...
Suspect in custody after two carjackings, shooting that left one driver injured
A man is in custody after a pair of carjackings and shootings that left one man injured. The violent crime spree began Monday morning in Bellevue, spilled over into Seattle and ended with the suspect’s arrest in Renton four hours later. This had police all over the area on...
WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash
CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo. The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car. Both Sanders and...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kitsap County (Kitsap County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Monday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, The crash happened at state route 16 in Kitsap county. 53-year-old man from Spanaway,was driving ford van travelling westbound on highway. WSP stated that he went off the road and hit a tree. 43-year-old...
Police recover car stolen during Spokane toddler’s surgery
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department has found the stolen car of a Spokane family whose toddler was recovering from brain surgery at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Officers looked for the car all day on Friday and found it, where the person driving the stolen car drove off and tried to get away. They found the car in the parking...
KING-5
2 Ingraham High School shooting suspects in custody
A second suspect was arrested in relation to the shooting. A semi-automatic handgun that was possibly used in the shooting was found in the teen's backpack.
Authorities confirm death of 20-year-old Marysville woman during Friday’s windstorm
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — New details paint a harrowing picture of a rescue during Friday’s windstorm. At the height of this crisis, a woman living along 56th Drive took a direct hit from a fallen tree. “There was this young lady that was upstairs, sleeping upstairs in the back...
Suspect in Bellevue, Seattle carjackings arrested by Kent police
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Kent police arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for at least two armed carjackings in King County on Monday. According to police, the first carjacking occurred at Bellevue Square around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect shot at a victim and stole her purse and vehicle.
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for teens charged with murdering Orting man
The story began when Gabriel Davies, an Olympia High School football player went missing under suspicious circumstances. He was later arrested alongside Justin Yoon for murder. Pre-trial hearings begin Tuesday, the trial begins later in November.
