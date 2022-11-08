ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Diamond, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Suspect robs Spanaway gas station at gunpoint, still on the loose

SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County detectives need help identifying a suspect in a gas station armed robbery caught on camera. The suspect was captured on video robbing the Shell gas station in Spanaway on Pacific Ave S on Oct. 30. Surveillance video shared by Crime Stoppers shows the man enter the store just after 10:30 p.m., point a gun at the clerk and demand him to empty out the cash register.
SPANAWAY, WA
KOMO News

2 teens facing charges in connection to deadly shooting at Ingraham High School

SEATTLE, Wash. — Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to the deadly shooting of a student inside Ingraham High School in north Seattle Tuesday morning. The juveniles had their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon at the Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle. One of the suspects waived their right to appear in court.
SEATTLE, WA
police1.com

Investigation documents SWAT arrest attempt, Wash. deputy's death

TACOMA, Wash. — The plan the Pierce County Sheriff's Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that's standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Bail Set At $25,000.00 For Everett Power Outage Burglar

During the power outage from Friday night through Sunday morning several burglaries occurred at businesses in Everett, Washington. Sunday morning, Everett Police made an arrest in two of those burglaries. KushMart in the 6300 block of Evergreen Way and a fast food restaurant in the 3500 block of Rucker. In...
EVERETT, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash

CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo.  The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car.  Both Sanders and...
CHEWELAH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy