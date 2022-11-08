Missouri U.S. Senate candidates make final pitch to voters

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The day before Election Day led to several campaign stops for two candidates competing to become the next U.S. Senator from Missouri. In 2021, Sen. Roy Blunt announced he was retiring from office.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the Republican nominee, campaigned across the state on Monday. He wrapped up his campaigning with a rally at the St. Louis County Police Association Lodge 111 hall in Manchester.

Police officers spoke about Schmitt’s support for law enforcement. Schmitt and other Republicans also talked about the southern border, inflation, and mask mandates. He was joined by several Republicans, including Rep. Ann Wagner and Sen. Josh Hawley.

“This is someone who has gone to the mat, time after time, to fight for Missourians,” Hawley said.

Recent polling shows Schmitt with a comfortable lead.

“I feel good,” Schmitt said. “I mean we’re not taking anything for granted. We’re going to run through the tape, but certainly, the support like you saw here tonight, we’ve seen all across the state.”

Earlier on Monday, Democratic nominee Trudy Busch Valentine visited several satellite voting locations in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. She said voter registration in Missouri has grown following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that led to an abortion ban in Missouri and several other states.

“We need to get people in office that really care, and I care about the people of Missouri, and we need to bring back honesty, integrity, and decency,” Busch Valentine said.

She said politics have become too extreme and believes voters want a different path.

“Nursing is a way of life. I care about people, and that’s why I want to serve,” Busch Valentine said.

For more information about Election Day, visit our voter’s guide here .

