First Annual Founder’s Day Lecture on November 16 at Simon’s Rock. Great Barrington— The First Annual Founder’s Day Lecture at Bard College at Simon’s Rock will be held Wednesday, November 16 at 7 p.m. with keynote speaker Joan Countryman. The Founder’s Day Lecture will take place in the McConnell Theater in the Daniel Arts Center and is open to the public. The event will also be live streamed on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89381147004.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO