RECAP: Election Day in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

12 a.m.

The race between incumbent Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and Democratic Challenger Paul Heroux remains too close to call as results trickle in.

11 p.m.

All three statewide ballot measures in Rhode Island have passed, meaning voters approved $400 million in bonds to fund various projects.

10:30 p.m.

10:15 p.m.

Tim White caught up with Congressman-elect Seth Magaziner for a live interview during our Election Night special:

10 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

The Polisena family will hold onto the Johnston mayor’s office, 12 News projects, with Joseph Polisena Jr. winning the race to succeed his father.

9:15 p.m.

Sabina Matos has been elected to a full term as lieutenant governor of Rhode Island.

9 p.m.

Democrat Seth Magaziner has defeated Republican Allan Fung in the high-profile race for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, 12 News projects. Fung later called Magaziner to concede.

Democrat James Diossa won the race for Rhode Island general treasurer , beating out Republican James Lathrop.

8:45 p.m.

Incumbent Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee has been reelected to a full term in office , 12 News projects. He defeated a challenge from Republican Ashley Kalus and three independent candidates.

McKee told 12 News he got a call from President Biden congratulating him on the victory.

8:40 p.m.

12 News projects that Democrat Gregg Amore has been elected as Rhode Island’s next secretary of state and Roberto DaSilva has won another term as East Providence mayor.

8:30 p.m.

Two Democrats have won reelection, 12 News projects: David Cicilline has secured a seventh term representing Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District, and Peter Neronha will remain in office as Rhode Island attorney general .

8 p.m.

Soon after the polls closed, the Associated Press called the race for Massachusetts governor. Democrat Maura Healey was declared the winner over Republican Geoff Diehl.

7:45 p.m.

As of 7:45 p.m., nearly 248,000 Rhode Islanders had cast their ballots on Election Day, according to the secretary of state’s office , bringing the total to more than 350,000 – or 43% of registered voters – with mail ballots and early voting factored in.

MAP: Here’s where voter turnout is strong – and weak – in RI today »

6 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

5 p.m.

