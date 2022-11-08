ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

RECAP: Election Day in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

By Shaun Towne
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. This story will be updated throughout the night with the latest updates and information.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Winners are being declared in races across Rhode Island and Massachusetts as votes continue to be tallied.

Visit our election results page to track the outcomes in real time.

In the above video, watch our Election Night special for a recap of all the local races.

Local Race Results Balance of Power

Below are updates from throughout Election Day:

12 a.m.

The race between incumbent Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and Democratic Challenger Paul Heroux remains too close to call as results trickle in.

11 p.m.

All three statewide ballot measures in Rhode Island have passed, meaning voters approved $400 million in bonds to fund various projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rzws8_0j2Xg7fW00

10:30 p.m.

Behind the Scenes: Election Night at 12 News »

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5isA_0j2Xg7fW00

10:15 p.m.

Tim White caught up with Congressman-elect Seth Magaziner for a live interview during our Election Night special:

10 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

The Polisena family will hold onto the Johnston mayor’s office, 12 News projects, with Joseph Polisena Jr. winning the race to succeed his father.

9:15 p.m.

Sabina Matos has been elected to a full term as lieutenant governor of Rhode Island.

9 p.m.

Democrat Seth Magaziner has defeated Republican Allan Fung in the high-profile race for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, 12 News projects. Fung later called Magaziner to concede.

Democrat James Diossa won the race for Rhode Island general treasurer , beating out Republican James Lathrop.

8:45 p.m.

Incumbent Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee has been reelected to a full term in office , 12 News projects. He defeated a challenge from Republican Ashley Kalus and three independent candidates.

McKee told 12 News he got a call from President Biden congratulating him on the victory.

8:40 p.m.

12 News projects that Democrat Gregg Amore has been elected as Rhode Island’s next secretary of state and Roberto DaSilva has won another term as East Providence mayor.

8:30 p.m.

Two Democrats have won reelection, 12 News projects: David Cicilline has secured a seventh term representing Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District, and Peter Neronha will remain in office as Rhode Island attorney general .

8 p.m.

Soon after the polls closed, the Associated Press called the race for Massachusetts governor. Democrat Maura Healey was declared the winner over Republican Geoff Diehl.

7:45 p.m.

As of 7:45 p.m., nearly 248,000 Rhode Islanders had cast their ballots on Election Day, according to the secretary of state’s office , bringing the total to more than 350,000 – or 43% of registered voters – with mail ballots and early voting factored in.

MAP: Here’s where voter turnout is strong – and weak – in RI today »

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lm3m_0j2Xg7fW00

6 p.m.

Photos: Election Day 2022 (story continues below)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXR6p_0j2Xg7fW00
    12 News’ Tim White and Congressman-elect Seth Magaziner
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252d1G_0j2Xg7fW00
    GOP watch party for Allan Fung
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aE7GO_0j2Xg7fW00
    Rhode Island GOP chairwoman Sue Cienki
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WqAaR_0j2Xg7fW00
    Election night watch party for Rhode Island GOP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUP4D_0j2Xg7fW00
    Democrats’ Election Night Watch party at the Graduate in Providence
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J43gF_0j2Xg7fW00
    Polling place on the East Side of Providence
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s93Qi_0j2Xg7fW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gENY2_0j2Xg7fW00
    Polling place at Fallon Memorial Elementary School in Pawtucket
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265Orx_0j2Xg7fW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00NrA0_0j2Xg7fW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LdP1_0j2Xg7fW00
    Polling location at Glenn Hills Elementary in Cranston

5:30 p.m.

5 p.m.

Video Now: Voters in Providence (story continues below)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJokE_0j2Xg7fW00

Comments / 2

