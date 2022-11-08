Sixers Bell Ringer: Georges Niang’s hot shooting, Joel Embiid’s big night lead way in victory over Phoenix

The Los Angeles Clippers entered Monday night’s game against the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers in need of a victory after losing the first game of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz, now owners of the Western Conference’s best record after dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Clippers appeared destined to lose their second game in as many nights in spite of Paul George’s best efforts after they went down by 13, 111-98, with five minutes left to go in the contest.

