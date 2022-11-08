ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins

Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
The Spun

Look: Message From Tom Brady's Daughter Is Going Viral

Life probably hasn't been very easy for the Brady family as of late, given the divorce between Tom and Gisele. But one of Tom and Gisele's children is hoping her dad can make a notable change moving forward. Brady revealed on his podcast on Monday night that his daughter is...
The Spun

NFL Running Back Cut Following Monday Night Loss

The New Orleans Saints cut a running back following a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. They cut running back Jake Funk, along with guard Wyatt Davis and quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley and Funk were cut from the practice squad. Funk, 24, was originally a seventh-round draft pick out...
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is now about halfway through his first season on the air for ESPN. The former FOX NFL in-game analyst joined ESPN earlier this year, pairing up with his longtime partner, Joe Buck, to call "Monday Night Football." So far, it's been a successful move. ESPN's "Monday Night Football"...
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics

The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job

Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Makes Surprising Confession About the Patriots, Bill Belichick

It’s been over two years since Tom Brady called it quits after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and started a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though they are still kicking many miles apart, Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick, continue to shatter NFL records. With a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback in league history to throw for over 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Ryan Clark Not Happy With Jeff Saturday Hire

ESPN's Ryan Clark has some issues with the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and he laid them out on the air Tuesday. Clark started off by congratulating Saturday, his former ESPN colleague, on being picked for the job, adding that the longtime offensive lineman has the "intelligence and character" for the position. From there, he went into his grievances with the move.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

