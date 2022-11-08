ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Prosecuting Attorney-elect strives for teamwork in office

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday night marked the night of firsts across Arkansas and in Region 8. Among them was Sonia Fonticiella being elected as the Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District in Arkansas. When it comes to what she hopes to bring to the position, Fonticiella said it...
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
Arkansas Department of Corrections requests submissions from communities interested in new prison

Guards patrol a cell block housing disruptive inmates Aug. 10, 2009, at the Cummins Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections near Varner. The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice for submissions Friday for communities interested in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security prison facility that will house 1,000 inmates. (Photo courtesy of Associated Press via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
Issue 3 fails in Arkansas | What this means for religious freedom

ARKANSAS, USA — It was a close race for those for and against Issue 3 in Arkansas, and the Associated Press is reporting that voters have chosen not to move forward with the amendment to the state constitution. What is Issue 3?. If passed, the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment"...
Consitutional amendments appearing on ballot fail in Arkansas

All four amendments issues presented the ballot for the November General Election have failed in Arkansas. Issue 1 discussed giving State Senators and Representatives the authority to call special legislative sessions and set the agenda. Issue 1 has failed with 331,33 for the issue and 516,734 against. In Baxter County,...
Arkansas governor-elect Sanders announces transition team

Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Governor-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced in a statement on Thursday. Crass is a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock. He will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members.
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
How election results will affect library, taxpayers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Following election results in Craighead County, the library’s funding will be cut in half, and many are wondering where those dollars might be going and the effects of that change. With the mileage decrease, Senator Dan Sullivan says there will be more money in the...
After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

*This story was updated on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12 p.m. with additional comments from the chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas. Arkansans on Tuesday soundly rejected a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, but advocates promise an improved proposal in 2024. The state was one of five in the U.S. voting on cannabis legalization, but […] The post After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Library to lay off employees following funding cut approval

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Northeast Arkansas library will now see some major changes following the approval of a funding cut petition. According to Vanessa Adams, director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, said they will lay employees off at the end of the year. The announcement comes...
