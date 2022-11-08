Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect strives for teamwork in office
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday night marked the night of firsts across Arkansas and in Region 8. Among them was Sonia Fonticiella being elected as the Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District in Arkansas. When it comes to what she hopes to bring to the position, Fonticiella said it...
Why is the ‘Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment’ failing?
The closest vote on every ballot Tuesday night was for Issue 3. The constitutional change to create the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment" is failing as of Wednesday night with 96% of the vote counted.
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
KTLO
Arkansas Department of Corrections requests submissions from communities interested in new prison
Guards patrol a cell block housing disruptive inmates Aug. 10, 2009, at the Cummins Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections near Varner. The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice for submissions Friday for communities interested in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security prison facility that will house 1,000 inmates. (Photo courtesy of Associated Press via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
5newsonline.com
Issue 3 fails in Arkansas | What this means for religious freedom
ARKANSAS, USA — It was a close race for those for and against Issue 3 in Arkansas, and the Associated Press is reporting that voters have chosen not to move forward with the amendment to the state constitution. What is Issue 3?. If passed, the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment"...
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
$1,500 One-Time Bonus Check For Arkansas Teachers: Do You Qualify?
American residents across several states are receiving checks from their local officials. Some Arkansas citizens will join that group. They will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500. In May, the governor approved the payment.
Second detention hearing held in deadly Arkansas-Missouri kidnapping case
One day after his wife's detention hearing in federal court in Missouri, Jamie Waterman made an appearance of his own in the case involving a deadly kidnapping that crossed state lines.
KTLO
Consitutional amendments appearing on ballot fail in Arkansas
All four amendments issues presented the ballot for the November General Election have failed in Arkansas. Issue 1 discussed giving State Senators and Representatives the authority to call special legislative sessions and set the agenda. Issue 1 has failed with 331,33 for the issue and 516,734 against. In Baxter County,...
32% of Arkansas public schools receive D’s or F’s; 8% receive A’s
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Roughly one-third Arkansas’ 1,055 public schools have gotten letter grades of D or F for the 2021-22 school year. These grades are based on multiple factors including the results of the ACT Aspire exams last spring. 32% of schools, about 338 of them, are receiving these low grades. This is compared to […]
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas governor-elect Sanders announces transition team
Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Governor-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced in a statement on Thursday. Crass is a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock. He will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members.
KHBS
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
UAMS studies: One-third of vaccinated in Arkansas received COVID-19 shots despite doubts
New data shows Arkansas residents are getting their COVID-19 shots despite doubts.
Arkansas Department of Corrections considering land donations for new maximum-security facility
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions today for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility.
Kait 8
How election results will affect library, taxpayers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Following election results in Craighead County, the library’s funding will be cut in half, and many are wondering where those dollars might be going and the effects of that change. With the mileage decrease, Senator Dan Sullivan says there will be more money in the...
Arkansas Election results: Live updates as votes are counted statewide
ARKANSAS, USA — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has live updates, including everything you need to know from what the issues are to the results of the state's biggest elections. To get a complete breakdown of everything you need to know about what is on...
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
Runoff elections in Arkansas – How they work
The general election in Arkansas concludes on November 8, but information about potential runoff elections following that is not always clear.
After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?
*This story was updated on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12 p.m. with additional comments from the chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas. Arkansans on Tuesday soundly rejected a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, but advocates promise an improved proposal in 2024. The state was one of five in the U.S. voting on cannabis legalization, but […] The post After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Kait 8
Library to lay off employees following funding cut approval
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Northeast Arkansas library will now see some major changes following the approval of a funding cut petition. According to Vanessa Adams, director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, said they will lay employees off at the end of the year. The announcement comes...
