Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing, saying extra time needed for “required security protocols”

WHEC TV-10
Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection
NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection.
WHEC TV-10
Jury orders Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay at least $7.5 million to publicist who accused him of rape
NEW YORK (AP) — Jury orders Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay at least $7.5 million to publicist who accused him of rape.
WHEC TV-10
Republican Eli Crane wins election to U.S. House in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom O’Halleran
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Eli Crane wins election to U.S. House in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran.
