WHEC TV-10
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday after The Associated Press declared Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the Nevada Senate race. Her victory over Republican Adam Laxalt meant Democrats would hold onto a narrow lead in the chamber, controlling at least 50 seats and with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote, the majority.
US midterm elections: Democrats retain control of Senate as House race still undecided – live
Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer hail achievement after Nevada victory as Georgia Senate heads to runoff
WHEC TV-10
Nevada Democratic Reps. Horsford, Titus win targeted seats
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford has won reelection to a fourth term in the western battleground state, turning back Republican Samuel Peters in a key swing district the GOP had targeted in its bid to take control of the U.S. House. Horsford joined Democratic Rep....
WHEC TV-10
Republican Eli Crane wins election to U.S. House in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom O’Halleran
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Eli Crane wins election to U.S. House in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom O’Halleran. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Arkansas governor recommends school funding increase
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday recommended that lawmakers increase public school funding by $550 million over the next two years to raise teacher pay, as the Republican prepares to leave office in January. Hutchinson presented his budget recommendations to a legislative panel days...
