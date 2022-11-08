Read full article on original website
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs face Rebels in Friday matchup at Allegiant Stadium
Fresno State (5-4, 4-1 MW) at UNLV (4-5, 2-3 MW) Friday, Nov. 11 • 7:30 p.m. PT • Allegiant Stadium (65,000) - Las Vegas, Nev. Fresno State Game Notes (PDF) | UNLV Game Notes (PDF) | Mountain West Weekly Release (PDF) Fresno State Weekly Press Conference | Ultimate...
ESPN
Fresno State Bulldogs vs CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners November 11 Preview, Game Time, Matchup Statistics
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-1) visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at Save Mart Center on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Watch live women’s college basketball on ESPN+. Fresno State Team Stats. Fresno State's 69.5 points per game last season out-paced the 67.5 points per contest...
Former CVC star golfer Stark transferring
Brian Stark is headed from one college golf powerhouse to another, as he has decided to leave Oklahoma State for the University of Texas. Scott Stark, the father of the Central Valley Christian alum, confirmed to Sports Central in a text that Brian will be transferring to the University of Texas for the spring semester, […]
fresyes.com
Fresno Through the Years
Here’s another great old video from KMJ-TV, Fresno’s first television station. 2:10 Bandits and Thieves! Juan Soto, Joaquin Murrieta, & Pegleg Smith. 2:30 San Francisco Syndicate. 4:10 Fresno’s First Merchant Jim Faber. 4:20 Land at $3 an Acre!. 4:53 a total of 55 Buildings in Fresno –...
Hanford Sentinel
Boxers compete at Central California Silver Gloves tournament to advance to regional championships
The Hanford West gym was turned into a boxing arena Saturday and Sunday for the Central California Silver Gloves tournament, sponsored by the Hanford Police Athletic League (PAL). Young boxers ranging in age rom 8-16, competed with each other to see who advances to the regional championships, which will lead...
New group training facility set to open in Clovis
A new fitness facility is opening in Clovis. Blueprint Fitness + Boxing has three locations in the South Valley, and is now expanding to help more people enjoy exercising.
yourcentralvalley.com
Get perfect teeth in half the time for half the price
Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing debuts new patriotic paint design
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- You may have noticed the skies above Fresno have become a little more colorful and patriotic recently. The 144th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard has debuted a new paint scheme aboard one of their F-15C Eagle fighter jets (specifically Aircraft 85-113). Called the Heritage Jet 2.0, it is assigned to […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Fresno, CA
Fresno, California, is the perfect place to have memorable experiences without exceeding your budget. Located in Fresno County, Fresno is known for its beautiful parks and vibrant culture. Fresno is a Spanish word that means "ash tree," the type of tree abundant along the stunning San Joaquin River. Fresno boasts...
This is the new president of Clovis Community College
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming president of Clovis Community College was announced on Wednesday, revealing that Dr. Kim E. Armstrong from Arkansas State University is set to take on the position on January 3, 2023. Dr. Armstrong’s appointment was unanimously approved by the State Center Community College District Board of Trustees on November 1. […]
Hail hits Central Valley as storms continue to bring rain, thunder
As storms continue to hit the Central Valley, hail has now begun to fall.
sjvsun.com
Clint Olivier makes return to Fresno Co. office in two-part Clovis Unified shakeup
A former Fresno City Councilman appears to be headed to the Clovis Unified School District Governing Board. Former councilman Clint Olivier leads the field of four candidates for the Area 1 seat with 38.16 percent of the vote, a large enough lead to take the seat barring a major shakeup with late arriving ballots.
nomadlawyer.org
Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
sjvsun.com
Tulare Co.’s four-year university bond on a knife edge of passage
Tulare County’s bond measure that would benefit College of the Sequoias faces a razor-thin margin as ballots continue to come in. Measure C would allow College of the Sequoias to issue bonds totalling $95 million, which would help the school grow its partnerships with four-year universities such as Fresno State and offer four-year programs to local students in Visalia.
GV Wire
Bullard Student Walkout Possible as Cellphone Ban Starts Midweek
Bullard High School’s new policy restricting student access to their smart phones during the school day will start Wednesday, the school announced in messages to families, social media posts, and on the school’s website. The controversial ban, which school officials say is designed to improve student academic performance...
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Story of John and Alta Polson
John Polson married Alta Cole on September 1, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. at her parent’s home. The couple would drive his old Model T Ford to San Francisco for their honeymoon. The roads were narrow and they took a ferryboat from Oakland to San Francisco (Bay Bridge constructed 1933).
GV Wire
Fresno Political Aide Looks Set to Unseat Central Trustee. Big Leads in Other Races.
Editor’s Note: This story initially reported incorrectly that Joshua Sellers was an incumbent in the Area 1 race. There may be two new faces on the Central Unified School Board as a result of Tuesday’s elections. Four seats — Areas 1, 2, 4, and 7 — were up...
GV Wire
Wittrup Ousts Incumbent Slatic in Fresno Schools Race. Islas Clings to Razor-Thin Lead.
Retired school psychologist Susan Wittrup easily unseated Bullard area incumbent Terry Slatic in the most closely watched Fresno Unified School Board election on Tuesday night. Wittrup, who threw her hat in the ring early and built a huge campaign treasury, dominated Slatic — a one-term board member — and challengers...
Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs will be staying open in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular hot dog shop in northeast Fresno will no longer have to close its doors this year. Benny Raya, the owner of Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs near Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue, said the business’ new landlords gave him a 90-day notice to move out earlier this year. After almost […]
yourcentralvalley.com
The middle ages are coming to Fresno at the Kearney Renaissance Faire
The Kearney Renaissance Faire is happening on Nov. 12 and 13 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Kearney Park. The fair is celebrating Yule Season with the traditions of Tudor England, vendors, food, and drinks like ale, mead, and whiskey. There will be two stages with world-class entertainment. Visit...
247Sports
