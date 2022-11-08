ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bosch agrees to pay $25 million to settle California probe

By Iman Palm
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPFQ1_0j2Xeksu00

German auto supplier, Bosch, has agreed to pay $25 million to settle California’s probe into its role in the diesel emissions cheating scandals at Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler, state Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday.

The settlement, which still has to be approved by a court, would resolve the company’s misconduct allegations that it provided hardware and software to Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler that executives knew would violate environmental and consumer protection laws, a press release said.

“Bosch violated consumer trust when it gave Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler the technology they needed to skirt state and federal emissions tests,” Bonta said in a statement.

“But let me be clear: cheating Californians will never pay off in the long run. If you break the law, we will hold you accountable. Bosch’s actions facilitated one of the biggest environmental crimes of our time, and today, they are paying the price.”

California’s Attorney General’s office and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) previously alleged that Bosch installed “defeat devices” into about 100,000 diesel passenger cars sold in California.

A press release said that these devices appear to comply with the state’s emissions requirements during testing but actually omit nitrogen oxides at higher amounts than what is allowed.

Volkswagen was required to pay $1.5 billion in environmental mitigation payments, investments in zero-emissions technology and needed to buy back and, at times, install emission modifications in about 85% of the vehicles affected.

Fiat Chrysler also had to buy back and, at times, install emission modifications into the affected vehicles and pay $78 million in mitigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 5 San Diego

Prop 30: Clean air tax fails in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prop 30, the clean air tax, has failed, according to the Associated Press. With 41 percent of results reported, the proposition failed with 59 percent of voters saying no and 41 percent of voters saying yes. Prop 30 would have increase personal income taxes for those making over $2 million per […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

Measure enshrining abortion rights in the California Constitution projected to pass, AP says

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Just before 11 p.m. on Election Day, the Associated Press projected that Proposition 1 would pass in California. The measure would amend the state constitution to include language that enshrines abortion rights. The amendment states that California’s government shall not get involved in a person’s decision to have an abortion or to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

Bonta leads in attorney general race, early results show

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On Tuesday, Californians had the opportunity to elect the existing attorney general for a full term or vote for a new candidate. The candidates in the race for attorney general were incumbent Rob Bonta and Nathan Hochman, a longtime lawyer and one-time Assistant U.S. Attorney General. Early results as of 9:20 p.m. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

Fiona Ma wins a second term as CA Treasurer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fiona Ma (D) has defeated challenger Jack Guererro (R) in the 2022 election for Califonia Treasurer, according to a projection by the Associated Press. Ma defeated Guererro by a 57% to 43% margin in the 2022 election to win a second term as treasurer, according to data published Wednesday. Ma has […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy