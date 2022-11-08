Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Former Patriots: Browns say Jacoby Brissett will lose starting QB job next month
Jacoby Brissett has done an admirable job keeping things duct-taped together so far this season amid the Cleveland Browns’ rocky 3-5 start. But that apparently won’t play a factor in the team’s quarterback situation next month when Deshaun Watson is set to return from his 11-game suspension following dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.
Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 10 picks...
SkySports
NFL Week Nine Stats: Tyreek Hill on pace for historic season, Tom Brady reaches 100,000 yards passing
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Atlanta Falcons, the New York Jets beat the Buffalo Bills, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Washington Commanders and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans, all by a score of 20-17. This is just the second time in NFL history when...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
Tyron Smith FIRST LOOK: On Cords with Trainer at Cowboys Practice
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Eagles sitting pretty with Saints pick
The NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Brady, Bucs eye momentum in Bavarian battle against Seahawks
Germany is ready to host its first NFL game
Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 10
The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle against one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs, so it’ll be interesting to see where expects rank them in their NFL power rankings for Week 10. As we always do, we start our round-up...
Yardbarker
Week 9 NFL Performance of The Week
NFL Performance of The Week (Week 9) My NFL Performance of The Week for Week 9 was an easy choice. While Tua Tagovailoa & Patrick Mahomes had banner days, there’s no way I couldn’t give it Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon. Throughout the first 8 games of the year, Mixon (unfairly) caught lots of criticism. Coming off a year where he amassed over 1500 total yards & 16 total touchdowns, Bengals fans and NFL pundits alike had extremely high expectations. Admittedly, the season hasn’t been up to expectations or the heavy contract he was awarded. However, that’s not solely on Mixon. Offensive Line issue, questionable play calling, & facing some of the NFL’s best defense certainly contributed to the slower than usual start. Most of those concerns were alleviated with his incredible showing in the Cincinnati Bengals 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase out with a hip injury, many wondered how the offense would look. Would they struggle without their main guy? Would they lean on the ground game more? Joe Mixon answered the call. Mixon’s stat line was borderline gaudy. 22 attempts and 153 yards for FOUR TOUCHDOWNS on a 7.0 yards per attempt average. Oh yeah, he also added 4 catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on a 14.5 yards per reception average. 211 yards and 5 touchdowns? That’s a career day for anyone, but when you measure in the much-needed reaffirming that the fans, coaches, and maybe even Mixon needed, you cannot overstate how massive of a performance this was. You have to give a shout out to the offensive line as well. They gave a stellar performance against a very good Panthers defensive front. They’ve been under fire as much as anyone in the NFL, but they are improving every week as well. The Bengals now sit at 5-4 going to the bye week, and virtually every game from now on is of the utmost importance, as it’ll be difficult to overtake the Ravens for the division crown while AFC wild card spots are at a premium. The timetable on Chase’s return is still in the air, but if Sunday’s results/offensive philosophy are any indication of the future, the Bengals and Joe Mixon will be in peak form going forward. The NFL is on notice. Joe Mixon, take a bow.
Click2Houston.com
Texans sign DT Brandin Bryant to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Texans signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the practice squad and released defensive end Derick Roberson from the practice squad. Bryant (6-foot-2, 306 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent (Nebraska, Florida Atlantic) who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant has four career tackles in...
Dolphins crack top 10 again in Touchdown Wire power rankings
The Miami Dolphins were able to squeak out of Week 9 with a 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears, meaning they’ve earned their second three-game winning streak of the season. Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane has been producing weekly NFL power rankings, and after the Dolphins had fallen as low...
Dolphins Notebook: Tua's MVP Odds, Practice Squad Move, and More
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa made a huge jump in the MVP race based on at least one oddsmaker
