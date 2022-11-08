ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10

After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Eagles sitting pretty with Saints pick

The NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Yardbarker

Week 9 NFL Performance of The Week

NFL Performance of The Week (Week 9) My NFL Performance of The Week for Week 9 was an easy choice. While Tua Tagovailoa & Patrick Mahomes had banner days, there’s no way I couldn’t give it Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon. Throughout the first 8 games of the year, Mixon (unfairly) caught lots of criticism. Coming off a year where he amassed over 1500 total yards & 16 total touchdowns, Bengals fans and NFL pundits alike had extremely high expectations. Admittedly, the season hasn’t been up to expectations or the heavy contract he was awarded. However, that’s not solely on Mixon. Offensive Line issue, questionable play calling, & facing some of the NFL’s best defense certainly contributed to the slower than usual start. Most of those concerns were alleviated with his incredible showing in the Cincinnati Bengals 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase out with a hip injury, many wondered how the offense would look. Would they struggle without their main guy? Would they lean on the ground game more? Joe Mixon answered the call. Mixon’s stat line was borderline gaudy. 22 attempts and 153 yards for FOUR TOUCHDOWNS on a 7.0 yards per attempt average. Oh yeah, he also added 4 catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on a 14.5 yards per reception average. 211 yards and 5 touchdowns? That’s a career day for anyone, but when you measure in the much-needed reaffirming that the fans, coaches, and maybe even Mixon needed, you cannot overstate how massive of a performance this was. You have to give a shout out to the offensive line as well. They gave a stellar performance against a very good Panthers defensive front. They’ve been under fire as much as anyone in the NFL, but they are improving every week as well. The Bengals now sit at 5-4 going to the bye week, and virtually every game from now on is of the utmost importance, as it’ll be difficult to overtake the Ravens for the division crown while AFC wild card spots are at a premium. The timetable on Chase’s return is still in the air, but if Sunday’s results/offensive philosophy are any indication of the future, the Bengals and Joe Mixon will be in peak form going forward. The NFL is on notice. Joe Mixon, take a bow.
CINCINNATI, OH
Click2Houston.com

Texans sign DT Brandin Bryant to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the practice squad and released defensive end Derick Roberson from the practice squad. Bryant (6-foot-2, 306 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent (Nebraska, Florida Atlantic) who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant has four career tackles in...
HOUSTON, TX

