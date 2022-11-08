ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas BOE: Schools should drop Native American mascots

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Board of Education voted to strongly recommend that Kansas K-12 schools “retire Indian-themed mascots and branding” within the next three to five years. The vote came during its meeting Thursday morning. An advisory council had been studying the issue and...
KANSAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

After Kris Kobach's Incompetence Costs Kansas $1.9M, Voters Choose Him As State's Top Lawyer

In 2018, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach netted himself a contempt finding, a judicially mandated stint in CLE courses on Kansas procedure or evidence, and a $1,000 fine for “deliberately attempting to mislead the court” in the course of a failed attempt to defend that state’s proof of citizenship law. Kansas taxpayers had to cough up $1.9 million to the ACLU for Kobach’s antics.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach declares victory; opponent says race isn’t over yet

TOPEKA — Republican attorney general candidate Kris Kobach declared victory Tuesday night, though his Democratic opponent Chris Mann says the race is still too close to call.  At midnight, Kobach took to the Kansas GOP watch party stage to announce his win.  “I don’t care who you are, or where you come from, you gotta […] The post Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach declares victory; opponent says race isn’t over yet appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Kansans reject one constitutional amendment, pass another

Kansans had two constitutional amendment questions on their ballots and narrowly rejected one, while solidly approving the other. The first question would have given legislators the ability to overturn rules with the power of law set by executive agencies. Votes on the issue were split nearly 50/50, but votes to reject the amendment came out ahead by just over 6,000.
KANSAS STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
WEKU

Kansas voters are deciding whether to keep their Democratic governor

Voters cast their ballots at Heritage Hall on Tuesday in Topeka, Kan. Incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly faces challenger Republican state AttorneyMichael B. Thomas / Getty Images. Voters in the Republican stronghold of Kansas are deciding whether to keep their Democratic governor or make the switch to a conservative Republican challenger. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports:
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Nevada group advocates for veteran suicide prevention

NEVADA, Mo. — As Veterans Day comes as a time of remembrance, it’s also a time of support. The Elks Lodge 564 in Nevada partnered with other veteran advocacy groups and community groups to focus on veteran suicide prevention resources. “So, unfortunately, in Missouri, we’re seeing an increase...
NEVADA, MO
KCTV 5

Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana

MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight

TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system...
COLORADO STATE
Wichita Eagle

Kansas election results: Scott Schwab reelected as secretary of state

Editor’s note: The election results graphics on this page will be continuously updating as votes across the state are counted. Check back here throughout the night to see the latest. Want to have results delivered to your inbox after all the votes are in? Sign up for our Morning Rush newsletter.
KANSAS STATE

