ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

EDITORIAL: Last chance to have your voice heard is today

The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPvac_0j2XaxyH00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller

If you’re not one of the nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers who’ve already voted early or the 200,000 or so New York voters who’ve already returned their absentee ballots, then you’ve still got some work to do today.

Election Day is here, and it’s your last chance this year to help decide which elected officials will serve in state, federal and some local offices.

All state officials are on the ballot this year, including governor, attorney general and comptroller, as well as every member of the state Legislature – both the Assembly and Senate. When you’re filling out your ballot, make sure you also look for the statewide ballot proposition, the $4.2 billion Clean Air, Clean Water, Green Jobs bond act, as well as any local propositions that might not be listed on the front.

Also this year, the entire U.S. House of Representatives is up for election, meaning every voter will have a chance to elect their local congressional representative and help determine the political party that runs the House through 2024. One third of the U.S. Senate is also up for grabs. That includes Sen. Chuck Schumer’s seat in New York.

Depending on where you live, there might also be a state Supreme Court seat on today’s ballot, as well as some local and county seats, including district attorney in several counties, the mayor’s seat in Scotia, a handful of local government council seats and some important local ballot propositions.

It’s worth it to take time to find out a little about the candidates and issues before you go to the polls. Visit their websites. Google articles about them. Read through our Election Guide 2022.

If you want to know what your friends and neighbors think, we’ve published about 215 letters to the editor on the election since the August primary (including more than 60 just last week). Look them up on our website.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. If you’re unsure about your registration status or don’t know where and when you’re supposed to vote, you can go online to the state Board of Elections Voter Lookup section.

Plug in your county, name, birth date and ZIP code, and up will pop everything you need to know to vote. That includes the address of your polling place (with directions and a clickable map); your registration and party enrollment status; all the national, state and local voting districts you live in; and a list of all the candidates and ballot proposals you’ll be voting on .

If you’ve been holding on to that absentee ballot, today is the last day to get it postmarked in order for it to count. (If you drop it in a mailbox, make sure it’s before the last pickup time or it won’t get the Nov. 8 postmark.) If you plan to turn in your absentee ballot in person, you have to get it to the county Board of Elections or a polling place in your county before the polls close at 9 p.m.

Take the time to go to the polls and make your voice heard. It’s your right. Exercise it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0j2XaxyH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0j2XaxyH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNISJ_0j2XaxyH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rxbi4_0j2XaxyH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VU0rp_0j2XaxyH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUF24_0j2XaxyH00

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

18-Year-Olds Told Us Why They’ll Be Voting In The Midterm Elections

Anxiety over the possibility of a school shooting consumed Berlyn Schelling until she transferred from a public high school to an online school. Now graduated, 18 years old, and able to vote for the first time in her home state of Montana, Schelling is voting for gun control. The teen,...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections

Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Gazette

Waite: Cast your vote with kindness today

Do me a favor and be kind to Alan Buck on Tuesday. Buck’s a 63-year-old retiree. He’ll be starting his day as a poll worker in the town of Mohawk at 4:45 a.m., and his shift likely won’t end until after 10 p.m. After a nearly-three-decade career in the town’s Highway Department, Buck became a poll worker in 2014, partly to stay involved, but also as a way to appease his wife, who wants him to stay busy. At home, Buck says with a laugh, his wife has a honey-do list way longer than the line at even the most crowded polling place.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
HuffPost

Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down

Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

New York emerges as exception to strong election for Dems

While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of the U.S. this week, New York was emerging as a notable exception where losses and lackluster results prompted a round of soul-searching and finger-pointing inside the party. Republicans flipped four congressional seats, including one held by Rep. Sean Patrick...
FLORIDA STATE
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Doug Mastriano’s Hopes Fade

Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Five days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in most states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong, and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Election 2022: Everything you need to know

Polls opened across Georgia at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the 2022 midterms, with some experts forecasting this election could be the most consequential in years. Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs, CBS News reports, as are 35 U.S. Senate seats and 36 governorships. >> Stay...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why

Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
GEORGIA STATE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Election Day 2022: With nearly all precincts reporting, many Democrats claim victory

Election Day in Delaware was largely uneventful Tuesday, though at least 10 Delaware polling places saw temporary voting delays after the locations briefly ran out of the "activation slips that pull up the electronic ballot on the machine," according to state Election Day spokesperson Mat Marshall. In most cases, Marshall said, more activation...
DELAWARE STATE
CNN

How to follow election night in America

It's Election Day in America. Voters are deciding on crucial contests across the country that will determine who controls Congress and state governments, as they cast their ballot for the US Senate, the US House of Representatives and other down ballot races, including for secretary of state and attorney general. Voters will also have the chance to weigh in on dozens of statewide ballot measures.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
329
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy