Read full article on original website
Related
KGET 17
Arizona remains epicenter for post-election misinformation
Arizona remained the epicenter for post-Election Day misinformation Thursday as vote counting in that state continued. Many of the misleading claims circulating two days after the election focused on printing problems that prevented vote counters from reading some ballots. The mishap spawned conspiracy theories about vote rigging that spread despite despite explanations from local officials and assurances that all votes would be counted.
KGET 17
Florida Democrats grapple with uncertain future after midterm wipeout
Democrats are facing an existential crisis in Florida after a red wave engulfed the nation’s once-premier battleground state. The scale of the Democratic wipeout in Florida is hard to understate. Tuesday’s elections saw Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) win landslide victories and Republicans clinch supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. For the first time since Reconstruction, no Democrat will hold statewide office in Florida.
KGET 17
Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker pivoted to a decisive extra round of their Senate race Thursday with blistering attacks, while party leaders and donors around the country geared up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the chamber for the next two years.
US midterm elections: Democrats retain control of Senate as House race still undecided – live
Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer hail achievement after Nevada victory as Georgia Senate heads to runoff
KGET 17
Montana vote adds to win streak for abortion rights backers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters secured another win Thursday as voters in Montana rejected a ballot measure that would have forced medical workers to intercede in the rare case of a baby born after an attempted abortion. The result caps a string of ballot defeats, months after the...
KGET 17
LGBTQ-friendly votes signal progressive shift for Methodists
The United Methodist Church moved toward becoming more progressive and LGBTQ-affirming during U.S. regional meetings this month that included the election of its second openly gay bishop. Conservatives say the developments will only accelerate their exit from one of the nation’s largest Protestant denominations. Each of the UMC’s five...
KGET 17
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez scores upset victory in Washington House race
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto repair shop owner, was elected to Washington’s 3rd Congressional district with roughly 51 percent of the vote Saturday night. She defeated Republican nominee Joe Kent, a retired Green Beret and a CIA paramilitary officer who won an endorsement from former President Trump in the primary against Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) – one of the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment.
KGET 17
Biden nominates Daniel Werfel as IRS Commissioner
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated a new commissioner to steer the Internal Revenue Service forward as it gets a massive funding boost. The tax collection agency’s current commissioner ends his term this week. Danny Werfel, who leads Boston Consulting Group’s global public sector practice,...
KGET 17
Keith Ellison wins reelection as Minnesota attorney general
Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is projected to win reelection, beating out Republican challenger Jim Schultz in Tuesday’s midterms. Schultz conceded on Wednesday, saying that “although the race for Attorney General had not been formally called, the results were clear.” The Associated Press also called the race on Wednesday.
KGET 17
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program. “Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program,” the Education Department said on its federal student aid website. “As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders.”
KGET 17
Walker raises $3.3M on first day of runoff campaign
(The Hill) — Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker raised $3.3 million on Wednesday, the first day of his runoff campaign against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), according to Fox News. The former NFL star brought in another $1 million before noon on Thursday, Fox reported. Walker trailed Warnock by...
Metro Detroiters respond to court order blocking student debt forgiveness
If you’ve applied for student loan relief recently on www.studentaid.gov, you’ve probably seen a memo stating the program is blocked right now due to recent court orders.
KGET 17
Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones and his company were ordered by a judge Thursday to pay an extra $473 million for promoting false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre, bringing the total judgment against him in a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families to a staggering $1.44 billion.
KGET 17
UK court: Arrested man is US fugitive wanted on rape claim
LONDON (AP) — A judge in Scotland ruled Friday that a man who has spent almost a year fighting extradition to the United States is Nicholas Rossi, a fugitive alleged to have faked his own death to escape rape allegations. The suspect was arrested in December 2021 at a...
Comments / 0