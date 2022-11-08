Best photos of Ohio State basketball's season-opening win over Robert Morris

The Ohio State basketball team got its 2022-2023 season started on the right foot with a blowout win over Horizon League opponent Robert Morris on Monday night. It was a bit of a slow start, but from about midway through the first half through the rest of the game, the Buckeyes gained separation and pulled away with hot shooting and a lot of sharing of the basketball.

When the buzzer sounded, Ohio State went home with a 91-53 win, and it gave us plenty of things to observe and learn from.

Something else we took from the game was some pretty amazing photos. With OSU donned in its all scarlet uniforms and a lot of fresh faces to get acclimated to, we took some of the best photos from the action on Monday night to share with you. Plus, with the game not on any television channel, and only available to stream, we’re giving the people what they want with some images to look at.

Happy scrolling in what might be your first look at the 2022-2023 Ohio State basketball team.