Columbus, OH

Best photos of Ohio State basketball's season-opening win over Robert Morris

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Ohio State basketball team got its 2022-2023 season started on the right foot with a blowout win over Horizon League opponent Robert Morris on Monday night. It was a bit of a slow start, but from about midway through the first half through the rest of the game, the Buckeyes gained separation and pulled away with hot shooting and a lot of sharing of the basketball.

When the buzzer sounded, Ohio State went home with a 91-53 win, and it gave us plenty of things to observe and learn from.

Something else we took from the game was some pretty amazing photos. With OSU donned in its all scarlet uniforms and a lot of fresh faces to get acclimated to, we took some of the best photos from the action on Monday night to share with you. Plus, with the game not on any television channel, and only available to stream, we’re giving the people what they want with some images to look at.

Happy scrolling in what might be your first look at the 2022-2023 Ohio State basketball team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4rvZ_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JIQQF_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0osACl_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKC39_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xjUG_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSaAJ_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akYOs_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1gQg_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446aGM_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o86kG_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mnXd_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ay0p4_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dTPd_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KcA82_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMCCY_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDoEW_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJhBD_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Krg7L_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dyti7_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tC25f_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHkjA_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NS74O_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRrPa_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33odnL_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFYHN_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HuyXC_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOhQY_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITV1P_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbLKL_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWV3B_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQfbs_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IayCM_0j2Xah5t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzdgI_0j2Xah5t00

