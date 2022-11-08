Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
Related
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Warriors
On Friday night, the Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game, eight-day roadie when they travel to San Francisco for a date with the World Champs. The Cavaliers come into tonight’s trip having dropped their last two following an eight-game win streak – dropping a heartbreaker to the Clippers on Monday night in Los Angeles before falling in an uneven performance on Wednesday night in Sacramento. In their recent loss to the Kings, Cleveland clawed its way back into the game with a third-quarter surge only to run out of gas down the stretch, dropping the 127-120 decision and falling to an even 2-2 mark on the roadie.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Timberwolves
On Sunday evening, the Cavaliers finally return home following an eight-day, five game trip to face a Minnesota Timberwolves team that’s just as hungry for a win as they are. After running off eight straight wins, including double-digit wins in the first two games of the recent roadie, the...
NBA
Keys to the Game - 11.13.22
The Chicago Bulls (6-7) return to action this evening at the United Center to meet the Denver Nuggets (8-4) in the first of two games this season. The series will conclude down the road in the Mile High City on March 8th. The Bulls swept Denver last year for the...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors
Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers (5-6) wrap up a four-game homestand on Saturday night, when they welcome the Toronto Raptors (7-6) to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After winning four of five, Indiana looked poise to get over .500 for the first time this season on...
NBA
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic fined $15K for obscene gesture
NEW YORK — Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 4:32 remaining in the first quarter of the...
NBA
Cade Cunningham to miss 4 games with left shin soreness
Detroit’s Cade Cunningham will miss Saturday’s game against Boston, as well as at least the next three games, the team announced Saturday. Cunningham is dealing with left shin soreness, and will be re-evaluated in one week, according to the team. “We’re being cautious,” Dwane Casey said during his...
NBA
Too much Tatum as Cade-less Pistons see Celtics pull away late
Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 117-108 loss to the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. TOO MUCH TATUM – The Pistons don’t have a huge margin for error in normal circumstances given the extreme youth of their roster and so many key players – and that margin shrinks further without Cade Cunningham. Cunningham not only missed his second straight game with left shin soreness in Saturday’s loss, the Pistons announced before the game he’d miss at least the next three games and be re-evaluated in a week. When the Pistons allowed a 10-2 Celtics run late in the third quarter to fall behind by seven points – not something that would otherwise put a team in peril – it put the onus on a reconfigured bench unit to try to keep the Pistons in the game. By the time Dwane Casey got Bojan Bogdanovic (28 points) and Killian Hayes, starting for Cunningham, back in the game with 7:18 to play, the Pistons trailed by 11 points. The Celtics were also at less than full strength with absences from Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon. But they had Jayson Tatum, who is having an MVP-worthy early season, and Tatum looked every bit a worthy candidate with 43 points and 10 rebounds, hitting 7 of 15 threes.
NBA
Brook's defense key to Bucks' hot start
It’s rare that teams win a championship, fail to reach the Finals the following season, and then win a championship the one after that; the Milwaukee Bucks may be 10-1, with the best record in the league, but history is not on their side in their quest to win another title. Historically, of the 21 teams that won a championship between 2000 and 2020, 11 failed to return to the Finals the following year. Of those, two went on to win the championship the next season after that: the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 and 2005.
NBA
Trail Blazers Seek 5-1 Road Trip With Final Game At Dallas
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (9-3) at DALLAS MAVERICKS (6-5) Nov. 12, 2022 — American Airlines Center — 5:30 pm PST. Portland and Dallas will meet four times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Dallas on Nov. 12. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers lost the 2021-22...
NBA
How Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver introduced players to the story behind Nike City Edition jerseys that honor legendary St. Cecilia’s gym
Troy Weaver has embraced Detroit. The Detroit Pistons general manager, who lives in the city, admires the landmarks and cultural touchstones that make Detroit a truly iconic American city. When he was first hired by Pistons owner Tom Gores in 2020 he wanted to create programming to introduce the players...
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Herb Jones providing offensive boost in recent stretch
He’s definitely known much more for his “Not On Herb” defensive prowess and the other contributions he makes to the New Orleans Pelicans, but lately second-year wing Herb Jones has been a consistent point producer, reaching double digits in scoring for four consecutive games. That’s tied for the second-longest such streak he’s registered as a pro (Jones did it seven straight games from Jan. 6-20 in his rookie season). The University of Alabama product is averaging 15.5 points during the four-game span, while shooting 55 percent (22/40) from the field.
NBA
Shaedon Sharpe Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 11, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers today announced that guard Shaedon Sharpe sustained a volar avulsion fracture to his right fifth finger during Tuesday’s matchup at Charlotte. Sharpe’s return to play will be determined on a game-by-game basis, and he will be listed as questionable for Saturday’s game at Dallas.
NBA
Gameday Rundown: Another Round With Charlotte
The HEAT and Hornets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after just facing each other on Thursday in a, 117-112, overtime win. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has now currently won six-straight against Charlotte. The HEAT are...
NBA
What Is First to 15 in NBA Betting?
Sportsbooks have become very creative with the game props they offer on a nightly basis. Sure, you can bet on the moneyline, spread, total, or even player props, but there are opportunities to get truly granular when looking to find betting value in an NBA game. One of those opportunities...
NBA
No starters on Pelicans injury report for Saturday's game against Houston
HOUSTON (2-10) Wednesday loss at Toronto. Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
76ers Host Jazz, Seeking Perfect Back-to-Back | Gameday Report 14/82
The 76ers (6-7) will be looking to capitalize on momentum garnered in Saturday’s 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks (8-5) - and they’ll get a chance to do so quickly. Hosting the Utah Jazz (10-4) Sunday, the Sixers will look to cap their second perfect back-to-back of the young season.
NBA
Preview: Wizards host Grizzlies Sunday in second game of home back-to-back
The Wizards have won three straight games and are playing some of their best basketball of the season. Tonight, they'll look to keep that train rolling as the Grizzlies come to town. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) WHEN: 6:00 p.m. ET. TV: NBC...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Cavaliers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-8) head to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-4) on Sunday night. Minnesota fell to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, 114-103. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 28 points with six rebounds and six assists, while Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert both contributed 15 points in the game.
NBA
Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT Hold On In Overtime Behind Butler’s Brilliance
1. Coming in at 3-9 with their two best players out, Charlotte represented an opportunity for the HEAT to start balancing out their own record and Miami did what they needed to do in order to secure a 117-112 victory in overtime. Were they perfect? No. But the regular season is about finding ways to win when you don’t play your absolute best, especially when that includes some ice-cold shooting from the perimeter.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers Postgame Quotes | 11/10/22
On the zone defense that the Trail Blazers came out with in the second half:. “I thought they just played harder, and we didn’t play smart. At the end of the day, you’ve got to give them credit. They did what they needed to do to win the game. They are coming off a back-to-back, we are coming off a back-to-back, but our 17 turnovers and they scored 21 points off of just mindless plays, that’s the ball game for us.”
Comments / 0