This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
2025 national Top 20 prospect Terrion Burgess attends Arkansas-Fordham game at BWA, talks about his experience
FAYETTEVILLE — Talented 2025 Hog target Terrion Burgess was in attendance Friday night for No. 10 Arkansas’ home game against the Fordham Rams, marking his second appearance at a Razorbacks’ game in the past month. Burgess (6-9 wing, Arkansas Hawks, 247Sports national No. 17 / 4-star prospect)...
Razorback Rewind (game article): No. 10 Arkansas ravages Fordham for 30 turnovers in dominant 74-48 home win on Friday
FAYETTEVILLE — Maybe the 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks were a bit banged up on Friday as several players dealt with minor injuries during the week, but they were spry and stifling defensively while jumping all over Fordham to force 30 turnovers on their way to an impressive 74-48 home win over the unranked Rams at Bud Walton Arena.
Hogs, Ole Miss set for 6:30 on the SEC Network
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Ole Miss will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night and shown on the SEC Network. Both Arkansas and Ole Miss lost at home on Saturday. Arkansas fell to LSU 13-10 while Ole Miss dropped a 30-24 decision to Alabama. Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) needs a win...
Arkansas’ defense shines against LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense turned in its best performance of the season on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. The Hogs held Jayden Daniels and LSU’s explosive offense to 284 yards of total offense. Daniels was just 8 of 15 passing for 86 yards with one interception while sacked seven times. Daniels entered the game as LSU’s leading rusher, but had 10 yards on 19 carries. Sam Pittman was asked if it was frustrating to play so well on defense and not get a victory?
WATCH: Razorbacks Cruise Past UCA on Elementary Day
FAYETTEVILLE – In front of an energetic, loud crowd of 7,410, Arkansas women’s basketball (2-0) showed out in its home opener with a 72-34 victory over Central Arkansas (0-2). On the first Elementary Day since 2019, the crowd filled of screaming kids from local schools and the Hog faithful cracked the top-15 in best home attendance in program history. Erynn Barnum led the way with a near double-double of 19 points and nine rebounds, while going 9-for-9 from the free throw line.
LSU hangs on to defeat Arkansas 13-10
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas gave a great effort on a cold day in Razorback Stadium, but in the end they came up just short losing to No. 7 LSU 13-10 in front of 73,750 fans. Arkansas played without its starting quarterback KJ Jefferson and right tackle Dalton Wagner. Malik Hornsby started at quarterback, but then was replaced by Cade Fortin. The move paid off considering on Fortin’s second series he took the team 94 yards in 10 plays ending with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers to pull within three points with 13:17 remaining in the game. Sam Pittman talked about when he decided to go with Fortin.
Jason Watson signed to new agreement
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head volleyball coach Jason Watson has signed a new employment agreement that could keep him on the sidelines at Barnhill Arena through the 2027 season. Watson is in his seventh season with the Razorbacks and has his team primed to make a return to the NCAA Volleyball Tournament this December.
Razorbacks hosting talented recruits on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be hosting a star-studded group of recruits in addition to No. 7 LSU on Saturday. The Razorbacks will have a large group of recruits that includes a mix of commitments, key 2024 and 2025 targets and some others they are still evaluating in 2023. Among...
WATCH: Pittman and Players LSU Post-Game Press Conferences
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Saturday’s 13-10 loss at home to LSU, head coach Sam Pittman sat down with the media to address the team’s performance and game decisions. We also heard from Hudson Clark, Drew Sanders, Raheim Sanders, and Ricky Stromberg for their take on the...
Malik Hornsby starts in place of KJ Jefferson.
Redshirt Sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby starting for Arkansas against 7)LSU Saturday in place of KJ Jefferson. Jefferson has been limited in practice this week and going to be a game time decision. During warm-ups on the field, Jefferson did not throw, but watched from the sides.
Big Paws of the Ozarks to expand dog training services
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Big Paws of the Ozarks (BPOZ), a foster-based dog rescue, announces the upcoming expansion of Big Paws Academy’s dog training services available in Northwest Arkansas. The Big Paws Academy training service will be accessible for any dog of any size and is not exclusively available...
What to expect at Downtown Bentonville's Toyland celebration
What to expect at Downtown Bentonville’s Toyland …. What to expect at Downtown Bentonville's Toyland celebration. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Harrison High …. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Harrison High School. Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Bentonville’s …
Sock & Cookies celebrates 5 years of supporting deployed military
Sock & Cookies celebrates 5 years of supporting deployed military. Sock & Cookies celebrates 5 years of supporting deployed …. Sock & Cookies celebrates 5 years of supporting deployed military. Home for Dinner: Supporting Veterans in NWA. Home for Dinner: Supporting Veterans in NWA. Hillcrest Towers Memorial Park ribbon cutting.
Bentonville Toyland returns for the holiday season
After a three-year hiatus, NWA’s largest toy event is back! Downtown Bentonville Inc., says this event draws in around 20,000 people. The Toyland event presented by Walmart will take over downtown Bentonville Square on Friday, November 11 from 11am – 8pm. Bring your lists and check them twice, there will be activations, food, and TOYS. This is a great way to help kick off the start of the holiday season.
