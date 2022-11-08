Read full article on original website
david bell
2d ago
sounds personal and seems unreasonable,at 10:30 most people are just starting to show up at the night clubs and they're asking them to shutdown the music.
Linnie Miller
2d ago
Brandon has always when I was there kept noise under control. There are many bars in that area that go over with music. Makes me wonder where she lives on Pine cause the bar is pretty much downtown.
Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1153-6a 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111
On October 28, 2022, Pizzagalli Properties, LLC, Attn: Robert Bouchard, 462 Shelburne Road, Suite 101, Burlington, VT 05401 and UVM Medical Center, Attn: Leif D. Keelty, 1519 Shelburne Road, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C1153-6A for a project generally described as construction of an 84,006 sq. ft. outpatient surgery center on Lot 6 of Mountain View Business Park. The project is located at 119 Tilley Drive in South Burlington, Vermont.
WCAX
Williamstown fire blamed on unattended smoking materials
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown Fire Department is investigating a fire at a multifamily home. Fire Chief William Graham says the Tuesday fire appears accidental, sparked by smoking materials left unattended on the porch. The chief says nobody was hurt but it was a close call for the second-floor...
State of Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division Docket No: 22-ENV-00095 In re: Brownell/LaMarche WW Permit
NOW COME Interested Parties Craig and Chiuho Sampson, by and through their counsel, MSK Attorneys, and pursuant to Rule 5(b)(2) of the Vermont Rules for Environmental Court Proceedings hereby files this Notice of Cross-Appeal concerning Natural Resources. Wastewater Permit No. WW-4-4800-1 dated September 6, 2022. This appeal concerns property located...
mynbc5.com
Chittenden Fire Department investigating 'suspicious' house fire
CHITTENDEN, Vt. — The Chittenden Fire Department is investigating what it believes to be a suspicious house fire. The department said it received a call this morning at 7:46 a.m. about a structure fire involving a camp at a home on Main Street. Officials said the structure was completely...
State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-05958
To the creditors of: Joan B. Foley, late of South Burlington,, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Montpelier City Council rejects complaints over access, public records
A resident alleged insufficient access to recordings of city board, council and commission meetings.
WCAX
Barre gun owner sued for negligence in child’s shooting death; Burlington pushes for new gun laws
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The parents of a child who died after getting his hands on an unlocked, loaded pistol are suing the gun owner. The legal case in Barre comes as Burlington makes a new push for local gun laws, including a safe storage mandate. A 3-year-old gained access...
WCAX
Concert postponed over security concerns rescheduled in new location
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. The city cited crowd control concerns when postponing the free concert that was supposed to happen in City Hall Park last month. They were expecting more than 1,000 people at the free show, and the city felt that would overwhelm the park and security would be insufficient.
Barton Chronicle
Unwanted guests charged with multiple felonies
NEWPORT — A Newport man approached police on October 17 and 20 to tell them about two unwelcome guests. According to the affidavit from Newport City Police Sergeant Nicholas Rivers, the man said a friend brought the two to his house and they told him they would be staying with him.
Burlington Voters Say Yes to $165 Million High School Bond
Burlington voters on Tuesday gave the green light to a $165 million bond to build a new high school and technical center. Seventy-six percent of Queen City voters approved the measure; 11,902 voted yes compared to 3,781 who voted no. The passage gives the school district the go-ahead to commence...
WCAX
Tips from public lead Vermont police to wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they captured a man wanted on multiple charges thanks to tips from the public. Vermont State Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, was taken into custody in Coventry on Monday. Outlaw was wanted in connection with a September crash in Coventry...
miltonindependent.com
Speed limit on U.S. Route 2 in Colchester and Milton changes from 55 mph to 50 mph, following advocacy from residents and town officials
Anyone driving the section of U.S. Route 2 in Milton and Colchester will have to drive 5 mph slower, following the success of an initiative from town residents and officials to get the speed limit changed. The push began in early June following a fatality at the intersection of Clay...
WCAX
Addison County school district merger shot down
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents of two Addison County school districts Tuesday decided not to merge. Voters in both the Mount Abraham Unified School District and Addison Northwest School District voted ‘no.’. The districts have seen enrollment decline for years and a merger study committee said they’d be better...
Barton Chronicle
Barton board prepared to talk with Sheriff
BARTON—Although Lenny Zenonos, the chair of the Barton Select Board, said he still thinks the best solution for getting police protection for his town is hiring a local officer, he and Jeff Cota, another board member, agreed to let their colleague, Ryan Racine, approach Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow to discuss her department providing service for Barton.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
Chittenden County weighs $22 million recycling center bond, but ballots have been hard to come by
Though Vermont has embraced universal mail-in balloting for some elections, waste districts are not included. Chittenden Solid Waste District officials are hoping voters will show up in person on Tuesday to vote for a new recycling center. Read the story on VTDigger here: Chittenden County weighs $22 million recycling center bond, but ballots have been hard to come by.
WCAX
Vermont police ask public for help finding wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking the public for help finding a wanted man who was involved in a serious car crash. Investigators say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, failed to stop at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14 in Coventry and crashed into another car.
Berlin Cop Who Murdered His Ex Previously Spoke of Killing Her, Colleague Says
In the final months of his life, Berlin police officer Jeffrey Strock would break down and cry, a coworker recounted to Vermont State Police investigators. Strock was upset about his on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Julie Fandino. Sometimes, Strock would say things were looking up because Fandino was still communicating with him, Officer David Rhoden told state police detectives. But there were also "really bad days" when Strock would cry and talk about how much he missed her.
South Burlington break-in leads to police standoff
Authorities say Teilya Brunet of Burlington surrendered after a standoff lasting more than three hours.
By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger
Opponents argued that joining with New England Federal Credit Union would bring an end to VSECU’s historical vision. Read the story on VTDigger here: By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger.
Comments / 7