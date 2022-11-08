City Council gets update on Gainey's 'Plan for Peace' 01:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - About five months ago, Mayor Ed Gainey unveiled the city's "Plan for Peace ." On Monday, amid ongoing violence in the streets of Pittsburgh, council members received an update on how that plan is going.

The mayor's plan approaches violence as a public health threat, treating violence like one would a disease.

One way the city has been working to cure it is through the STOP the Violence Community Investment Grants . It gives funding to community organizations that already have a solid foundation in the community and focus on violence prevention. Many neighborhoods are already receiving some of the grants, focusing on employment, housing and other issues.

There are also outreach workers in neighborhoods who are reporting back and identifying problems that need to be addressed.

They've also been working to eliminate violence in downtown Pittsburgh when teens on the way home from school get on and off the bus.

Outreach workers are really working to resolve some of these conflicts before they escalate.