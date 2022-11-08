ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

City Council gets update on Gainey's 'Plan for Peace'

By Royce Jones
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMuZU_0j2Xa5pe00

City Council gets update on Gainey's 'Plan for Peace' 01:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - About five months ago, Mayor Ed Gainey unveiled the city's "Plan for Peace ." On Monday, amid ongoing violence in the streets of Pittsburgh, council members received an update on how that plan is going.

The mayor's plan approaches violence as a public health threat, treating violence like one would a disease.

One way the city has been working to cure it is through the STOP the Violence Community Investment Grants . It gives funding to community organizations that already have a solid foundation in the community and focus on violence prevention. Many neighborhoods are already receiving some of the grants, focusing on employment, housing and other issues.

There are also outreach workers in neighborhoods who are reporting back and identifying problems that need to be addressed.

They've also been working to eliminate violence in downtown Pittsburgh when teens on the way home from school get on and off the bus.

Outreach workers are really working to resolve some of these conflicts before they escalate.

Comments / 5

mark may
2d ago

Meanwhile he supports Summer Lee who is anti police, no bail release, open boarders, how can you support this crap and say you want fight crime?

Reply
3
Bad Wolf
2d ago

The Mayor is a joke who is all talk and no action! He needs to be IMPEACHED! People have NO CONFIDENCE in him!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh officials look to clean up homeless encampment under 10th Street Bypass

Pittsburgh officials are hoping to relocate homeless people living in an encampment under the 10th Street Bypass and clean out the site. Outreach workers from the city, the county and various organizations have worked with the “small handful” of homeless people who actually live at the site to help them find safer, warmer shelter as winter approaches, said Maria Montaño, a spokesperson for Mayor Ed Gainey.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh leaders seek solutions to reduce gun violence

Pittsburgh City Council members on Monday met with outreach workers to discuss possible solutions to help quell the uptick in homicides and protect the city’s youth. “We’re attempting to treat this disease of violence,” said Taili Thompson, director of Operation Better Block’s Violence Prevention Initiative. Thompson...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Neighbors in Braddock react to Fetterman's Senate win

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Neighbors in Braddock are expressing hometown pride after former mayor John Fetterman secured a win in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. "It means we have a chance, and he's going to represent us," Jasmine Bailey said as she was dropping her child off at day care.
BRADDOCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Voters strike down cut Norwin Public Library funding cut

IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Voters struck down a plan to cut funding to the Norwin Public Library. The ballot referendum asked residents in North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin if their library tax should be cut from 1.2 mill to 0.2 mill. A group calling itself Friends of the Norwin Library Reform was behind the measure asking voters to vote yes to cut the tax, calling it a burden on taxpayers and saying the library isn't needed as much now because of cell phones and laptops. Had the measure been passed, the Norwin Public Library director said the library would have lost half its budget and could have closed in three to four years. She said the library tax breaks down to $22 per household.  The majority of voters were not in favor of cutting the library's funding. 
IRWIN, PA
Tribune-Review

Fewer than 1% of mail-in, absentee ballots rejected in Westmoreland County

There were 318 mail-in and absentee ballots rejected in Westmoreland County because of deficiencies that rendered them invalid, election officials said. Another 95 ballots that included incorrect dates or were undated were subjected to a state court order that required them to be segregated and not initially counted, said Greg McCloskey, director of the county’s election bureau.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Election Day Issues: Several local polling locations forced to open late

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Several local polling locations were forced to open late this Election Day, leading to voters being told to come back later or vote provisionally. Channel 11′s Angie Moreschi has been tracking the problems all day, and found that the locations opened late due to poll-workers or judge of elections showing up late.
wtae.com

Allegheny County publishes list of incorrectly dated ballots

PITTSBURGH — Even as people are returning their mail-in ballot at the last minute at the Allegheny County Election Division office at the County Office Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, some of about 1,000 other people have gotten late word about a problem with the dating on their mail-in ballot envelopes.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Sharpsburg residents face 25% tax increase in 2023

Sharpsburg residents could be facing a considerable property tax increase in 2023. Council approved a tentative $4.6 million budget, which includes $1.2 million in a sewer fund and $78,000 in liquid fuels. The proposed budget includes a property tax increase of 2.25 mills, to 9.75. If approved, the owner of...
SHARPSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County election results

Polls close at 8 p.m. Bookmark this page for updates later tonight. Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Allegheny County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Beaver County election results

Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Beaver County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking for a particular race. If you do not see results above, click...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
ppuglobe.com

Democrats win key Pittsburgh area races

Democrat John Fetterman declared victory over Republican Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania senatorial race. Their race was subject to national attention as it was a key race for control of the Senate. “It’s official, I will be the next senator of Pennsylvania,” Fetterman tweeted. “We bet on the people of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Extended ballot drop-off hours available through Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Allegheny County, extended ballot drop-off hours are happening at the County Office Building on Ross Street in Downtown Pittsburgh.This is for voters to hand over their mail-in ballots in person.The drop-off box will be available Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.On Tuesday, Election Day, the drop box hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.You do not have to find parking, there is an area outside the Ross Street entrance where you can pull over, put on your flashers, and head inside to hand in your vote.
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
32K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy