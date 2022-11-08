Cars vandalized with antisemitic slur outside home in Stow

STOW, Mass. — The Stow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a suspect after responding to an antisemitic vandalism incident at home on North Shore Drive Saturday morning.

“This congregation has a lot of Jewish members and we’re outraged that something like this could happen in Stow, although unfortunately not surprised,” said Rev. Dr. Cynthia Landrum of First Parish Church of Stow and Acton.

Rev. Dr. Landrum says there’s been five or six antisemitic incidents in the area since she became minister five years ago.

“But this is particularly horrifying I think because it’s on the Eve of the Election, and we’ve seen an increase in hate crimes happening in the area and especially leading up to this election, that it’s intimidation, it’s a hate crime and we don’t want to stand for that,” said Rev. Dr. Landrum.

Stow Police say they’re actively looking for the suspect who slashed the tires of two cars at a family’s home on North Shore Drive this weekend.

Police also found an antisemitic slur carved into the side of one car.

Plus, there were burn marks on several parts of the home.

“Anytime there’s a hate crime, it’s intended to not only antagonize and terrorize the people who are targeted, but to antagonize and terrorize the community so they all live in fear, that’s what antisemitism does at its core and why we have to treat hate crimes seriously, strongly and separate from other crimes,” said Rev. Dr. Landrum.

The Police Chief says they take reports of hateful behavior very seriously and will prosecute this crime to the fullest extent possible.

Meanwhile Rev. Dr. Landrum says her church is planning to host a community vigil against hate Tuesday night at 5:30PM in response to what happened.

“We want all of Stow to say this is not what Stow is about and that this is not what we will allow here,” said Rev. Dr. Landrum.

