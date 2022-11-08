ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, MA

Cars vandalized with antisemitic slur outside home in Stow

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZsZ5R_0j2Xa4wv00

STOW, Mass. — The Stow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a suspect after responding to an antisemitic vandalism incident at home on North Shore Drive Saturday morning.

“This congregation has a lot of Jewish members and we’re outraged that something like this could happen in Stow, although unfortunately not surprised,” said Rev. Dr. Cynthia Landrum of First Parish Church of Stow and Acton.

Rev. Dr. Landrum says there’s been five or six antisemitic incidents in the area since she became minister five years ago.

“But this is particularly horrifying I think because it’s on the Eve of the Election, and we’ve seen an increase in hate crimes happening in the area and especially leading up to this election, that it’s intimidation, it’s a hate crime and we don’t want to stand for that,” said Rev. Dr. Landrum.

Stow Police say they’re actively looking for the suspect who slashed the tires of two cars at a family’s home on North Shore Drive this weekend.

Police also found an antisemitic slur carved into the side of one car.

Plus, there were burn marks on several parts of the home.

“Anytime there’s a hate crime, it’s intended to not only antagonize and terrorize the people who are targeted, but to antagonize and terrorize the community so they all live in fear, that’s what antisemitism does at its core and why we have to treat hate crimes seriously, strongly and separate from other crimes,” said Rev. Dr. Landrum.

The Police Chief says they take reports of hateful behavior very seriously and will prosecute this crime to the fullest extent possible.

Meanwhile Rev. Dr. Landrum says her church is planning to host a community vigil against hate Tuesday night at 5:30PM in response to what happened.

“We want all of Stow to say this is not what Stow is about and that this is not what we will allow here,” said Rev. Dr. Landrum.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

One Mass. man injured in box truck rollover in NH

HOOKSETT, NH — A Massachusetts man was injured after a box truck rollover crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire early Sunday morning. New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene on I-93 South on the Exit 9S ramp at around 5:40 a.m. after a report of a rollover crash involving a 2021 white Chevy.
HOOKSETT, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police warn of ongoing chimney sweep scam in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — Authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant after a recent run of chimney sweep scams in the area. Melrose Police say two residents were approached by would-be scammers recently and reported them to the police. The two incidents are under investigation. Many home improvement scams...
MELROSE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Garage door of Hubbardston fire station slams shut after power failure, nearly injures firefighters

HUBBARDSTON, Mass. — The garage doors of a Hubbardston fire station slammed shut as crews were attempting to respond to a call Saturday morning. Fire officials say they were trying to respond to a call for wires down around 8:30 a.m. when the garage doors of station 1 experienced a power failure. The power failure caused the doors to fall as the fire engine was attempting to leave the station. Firefighters tried manually lifting the doors, but it slammed shut again, almost seriously injuring three of them, according to the fire union.
HUBBARDSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
132K+
Followers
140K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy