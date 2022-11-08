ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Crumbl Cookies coming to Delano

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Crumbl Cookies location will soon be coming to the Delano Marketplace.

A Crumbl Cookies spokesperson told 17 News the owners are hoping to open in December but have not confirmed the date yet.

The new Cumbl Cookies will be located at 550 Woollomes Ave. in Suite 105, according to the spokesperson.

The cookie shop rotates the menu weekly and regularly brings back crowd favorites, the company said.

This will be the third location in Kern County. The other locations can be found on Stockdale Highway at The Shops at Riverwalk and at the Gosford Village Shopping Mall.

