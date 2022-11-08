Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
golobos.com
Lobos Contain Cougars Behind Brown Double-Double
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo women’s basketball team showed that pressure was no problem, grinding out a hard-fought 68-61 win over Houston on Saturday afternoon in The Pit in the home season opener. New Mexico held its own against the Cougar press, leading for all but 17 seconds in...
golobos.com
Lobos Can’t Contain Falcons in 35-3 Loss
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Air Force did what Air Force does, grinding out yards on the ground, scoring on its first two possession to win 35-3 over New Mexico in Colorado Springs. The win was Air Force’s fifth straight in the series and 10th straight over UNM in Falcon Stadium.
uhcougars.com
Houston Falls at New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of Houston women's basketball team fell to New Mexico on Saturday, 68-61 in The Pit in front of 4,568 fans despite a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds from graduate Tatyana Hill. New Mexico (1-1) shot more than double the number of free...
golobos.com
UNM Goes 2-0 on the Week with Win at Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo.— With the MW schedule winding down, the Lobo volleyball team is fighting to the finish, as New Mexico earned a five-set victory (25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10) at the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday. Of note, combined with Thursday’s win at Colorado State, it is the first...
golobos.com
Lobo women repeat as Mountain Regional Champions; Ibrahim qualifies for NCAAs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Securing their ticket to the NCAA Championships in dominant fashion on Friday morning at the UNM North Golf Course, the New Mexico women’s cross country team successfully defended their NCAA Mountain Regional title by winning the championship again. Five Lobos placed in the top-21 among...
golobos.com
UNM Closes Out MW Road Schedule at Wyoming Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo volleyball team looks to build off of Thursday night’s win at Colorado State when it takes on the Wyoming Cowgirls on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The match will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with live stats available. UNM is coming off...
golobos.com
Lobos Down South Alabama 80-74 For Second Win
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team picked up its second win of the season with an 80-74 victory over South Alabama on Friday night at The Pit. The Lobos (2-0) held off the Jaguars (1-1) at the end of a back-and-forth second half to remain unbeaten on the season.
golobos.com
UNM Hosts Houston Saturday in Home Opener
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo women’s basketball team opens the home portion of the regular season on Saturday against Houston, with tip set for 2 p.m. in The Pit. Tickets are still available to purchase for the game at golobos.com/tickets, but for those unable to attend, the game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with radio and live stats available. Saturday’s game will be the Salute to Service game and all military members will be recognized during the game. Admission for all active and retired military and veterans is free.
golobos.com
Lobos Earn Big Win in Sweep at CSU
FORT COLLINS, Colo.— There were plenty of reasons to celebrate on Thursday evening at Moby Arena. For just the second time in program history, the Lobos went into Fort Collins and swept the Rams, taking down the third-place team in the Mountain West standings in straight sets 25-21, 25-17, 26-24. The last time the Lobos achieved the feat: Oct. 14, 1989. In doing so, head coach Jon Newman-Gonchar also earned his 50th win at the helm of the Lobos.
golobos.com
Lobos Host South Alabama Friday Night to Conclude Homestand
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team returns to action Friday night as it hosts South Alabama at The Pit. Game time is 7:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network and on the Lobo Radio Network. Tickets for Monday’s season...
golobos.com
Game Day Info: New Mexico at Air Force
(770 KKOB-AM flagship in Albuquerque) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos travel to take on the Air Force Falcons in Colorado Springs in a Mountain West matchup. The game will officially kickoff at 1:32 pm Mountain Time, and the game can be heard on the Lobo Radio Network, flagshipped at 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB in Albuquerque starting with the pregame show at 12:30 pm.
Rio Rancho, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rio Rancho. The Los Lunas High School football team will have a game with Cleveland High School on November 11, 2022, 18:00:00. The Los Lunas High School football team will have a game with Cleveland High School on November 11, 2022, 18:00:00.
KOAT 7
N.M. truck driving academy's 1st class graduates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tractor-trailers will be rolling down the highways soon and safely, driven by the inaugural class of the Yellow Driving Academy in New Mexico. The 10 recipients of graduation certificates from the Yellow Corporation were honored Saturday at a ceremony at the company's Albuquerque terminal and highlighted by a presentation and remarks from former New Mexico Gov. Susanna Martinez.
Bloomfield, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Moriarty High School football team will have a game with Bloomfield High School on November 12, 2022, 12:00:00.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Albuquerque
When choosing an Airbnbs in Albuquerque, you’ll be spoilt for choice with a wide range of accommodation options. From modern studios and private residences to retro-styled shipping containers, Albuquerque has something to offer every traveler. The city’s countless outdoor activities are within a short drive, so you’re sure to...
890kdxu.com
Earthquake Reported Near Utah-Arizona Border
(Colorado City, AZ) -- Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
Household refill business nudges New Mexico towards greener future
Have you ever considered how much plastic waste you buy during a grocery trip? One Albuquerque woman is paying attention, and she's got a vision to make New Mexico green one bottle at a time.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
KOAT 7
APD not issuing citations for illegally camping inside a city park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque closed Coronado Park-- in part-- because it was overrun with homeless camps. In doing so, city leaders said there was nothing they could have done to prevent it from getting out of control. But Target 7 has learned there was one thing...
New veteran center opens permanent location in Southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Veterans in Albuquerque now have a new place to find housing, jobs, and more. The nonprofit Heroes Walk Among Us opened its doors 14 years ago in Rio Rancho. They have now moved to a permanent location in Southeast Albuquerque. Shane F. D’Onofrio is the founder of Heroes Walk Among Us and is […]
